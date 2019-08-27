BUTLER — The Laurels of DeKalb Health Care Center, Butler, has been presented with 2019 Long Term Care Facility/Assisted Living Community of Year Award by the Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living (IHCA/INCAL).
IHCA/INCAL’s Senior Living Award program recognizes professionals in nursing facilities and assisted living communities across the state of Indiana for their exemplary contribution and unwavering commitment to delivering quality care. Award winners are selected from peer and colleague nominations.
“We are delighted to be recognized by IHCA/INCAL for our commitment to delivering quality care,” said Erin Tuttle Administrator at The Laurels of DeKalb. “This award is a testament to the compassion, skill and dedication of our staff that are hallmarks of our organization.”
“I commend this year’s winners for this incredible achievement and take great pride in spotlighting their years of hard work, leadership, and relentless drive to enhance resident experiences every day,” said IHCA/INCAL President Zach Cattell. “It is a privilege to honor these role models of our sector, both individuals and teams, for their commitment to excellence and dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of the residents they serve.”
The winners of the 2019 Senior Living Awards will be officially recognized at IHCA/INCAL’s upcoming Convention and Expo on Monday, Sept. 16 at the JW Marriott, Indianapolis where more than 350 Indiana nurses, nursing assistants, health facility administrators, clinical staff, and others working in long term care and assisted living centers across the state will be in attendance. For more information on IHCA/INCAL’s Senior Living Awards, visit ihca.org/ events-conventionawards/.
Laurel Health Care Company is a national provider of skilled nursing, rehabilitation, sub-acute and assisted living services. It has more than 40 locations in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, North Carolina and Virginia.
The Indiana Health Care Association and Indiana Center for Assisted Living (IHCA/INCAL) is the state’s largest trade association and advocacy group representing for-profit and not-for-profit nursing homes, as well as assisted living communities and independent living. The association provides education, information, and advocacy for health care providers, consumers, and the workforce on behalf of its more than 440-member facilities. For more information, visit ihca.org.
