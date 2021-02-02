BUTLER — The City of Butler will switch providers of a work-based software system that can be used by multiple departments.
Currently, Butler uses CityWorks to document work orders and maintain utility and infrastructure locates, among other GIS, water and wastewater data.
At the recommendation of City Superintendent Eric Dohner, Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson voted Monday to contract with Silversmith Data for $3,500.
CityWorks currently charges approximately $20,000 for licensing, and Ritter GIS charges Butler almost $4,000 each month to manage the system.
“Currently, we don’t have a GIS person in-house to manage it,” Dohner said. “I started looking at something that was going to be real user-friendly and we could do all of it in-house."
Silversmith would charge $3,500 the first year for setup and $1,500 per year going forward.
“We’ve demo’ed it multiple times,” Dohner said. “I just think it’s a good move for us, and would be a substantial savings for the city.”
All of Butler’s CityWorks data would be converted to the new system, he added.
“CityWorks is more appropriate for larger communities with a full-time IT staff,” City Planner Steve Bingham added. “Silversmith is more appropriate for a smaller community like Butler.”
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said city officials reached out to other communities that use Silversmith. While each of the communities Butler talked with had been Silversmith users for about a year, each one spoke highly of staff support.
The city’s license with CityWorks expires in June. The process to transfer to Silversmith will take a couple of months to complete.
The board approved these expenses:
• $2,700 to Central Services for annual maintenance to the city’s warning sirens;
• $4,754 to Boeke & Sons of Butler for repairs to a 2001 International dump truck that broke down while plowing snow over the weekend;
• $15,000 with Lori Shipman Consulting LLC to act on the city’s behalf in labor standards administration for Butler’s upcoming utility project;
• $5,237 to Bobcat of Fort Wayne for a new asphalt and cement breaker; and
• $7,084 to Cornerstone Stewards for knife gate seal repairs at the wastewater treatment plant.
At the recommendation of City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, the board also approved a new, five-year wastewater services agreement with Steel Dynamics. The original agreement was signed in 1995. The most recent agreement expired at the end of 2020.
The board also contracted with Baker Tilly US, LLP, to perform a rate study associated with SDI, to be paid for from the city’s wastewater professional services fund. Eck said past studies have not exceeded $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.