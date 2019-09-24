The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court Sept. 12-19. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Tiffini E. Aldrich, Antwerp, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Mark E. Anderson, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Joshua I. Angel, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jacqueline A. Bienz, Ashley, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Antonio J. Bottone, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Amber M. Bowers, Garrett, speeding, $169 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
- Tracy J. Bricker, Butler, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
- James J. Burks, Fort Wayne, passing in no passing zone, $175 (HP).
- Roberta A. Buroff, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Brittany A. Caldwell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Lisa R. Campbell, Roanoke, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Darrell W. Chappuis, Stryker, Ohio, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Brian L. Coleman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- H.B. Collins, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Nicholas J. Czartoski, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Emma R. Daniels, Plymouth, speeding, $171 (AUB); expired plates, $150 (AUB).
- Pamela A. DeCamp, Albion, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Jesse J. Derck, Antwerp, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Benjamin A. Deyo, Avilla, operating commercial vehicle without a CDL, $285 (ISP).
- Jonathan Ditthidet, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Stephen P. Doreff, New Haven, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Matthew G. Eastman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Braxton T. Easton, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jackie D. Emerick Jr., Butler, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Phillip B. Erickson, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Teresa C. Feightner, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Landon S. Geiger, Ossian, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Sunny M. Gillenwater, Monroeville, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Randall J. Green, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (AUB).
- Emily A. Greene, New Palestine, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Trace D. Heiman, Garrett, expired license plates, $150 (AUB).
- Kenta Hidaka, Columbus, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Kathi J. Hughes, Wolcottville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Carolyn J. Lahmeyer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Kodie A. Lerma, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Elizabeth A. Ley, Avilla, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Jamie M. Linger, Auburn, harboring non-immunized dog, $160.50 (AUB).
- Jade V. Lown, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Madalynn R. Mason, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Tiara M. Mast, Butler, expired license plates, $175 (AUB).
- Aaron N. Mayes, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Antonio T. McCoy, Fort Wayne, speeding, $195 (AUB).
- Mitchel A. Meitzler, Bluffton, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Tiffany R. Miller, Garrett, failure to change address on license, $175 (GPD).
- Joel A. Mix, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Hajer S. Mohamed, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Juanita Olivarez, LaGrange, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Caitlin A. Owens, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Alexander H. Parker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Alfonzo L. Partlow, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Emery R. Patrick, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Terri L. Pettigrew, Columbia City, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Scott A. Pfeiffer, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Kourtney M. Ramsey, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Krystal E. Rennels, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC); no operator’s license, $175 (DC).
- Adam D. Ridge, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Stephanie K. Robinson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Ciara M. Rogers, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Alexander J. Sexton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Andrew J. Sigmund, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
- Brayden N. Simmons, Albion, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Jordan J. Smasal, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Larry L. Sneary Jr., Fort Wayne, improper U-turn, $171 (DC).
- Carol A. Somerlott, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Michael K. Spies, St. Joe, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB); no registration numbers, $184 (AUB).
- Megan E. Tarlton, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Cory J. Tatro, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Kris A. Taylor, Garrett, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
- Christopher B. Tieman, Angola, false or fictitious registration, $175 (GPD).
- Angie E. Tolliver, Waterloo, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (BPD).
- Christopher M. Torres, Fort Wayne, driving left of center, $190 (GPD); use of telecommunications device, $196 (GPD).
- Austin D. Treesh, Garrett, driving while suspended, $258 (ICO).
- Dustin J. Underwood, Garrett, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
- Jeremy A. VanDiver, Auburn, driving while suspended, $256 (AUB).
- Melissa R. Warrix, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jordan B. Welch, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Justin P. Widdifield, Fort Wayne, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (AUB).
- Mikayla L. Woodfill, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- James F. Yahrmatter, Westville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- John J. Zelinsky, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Michael A. Zumbaugh, Garrett, speeding, $175 (DC); speeding, $175 (AUB); failure to yield right-of-way, $196 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.