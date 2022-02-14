ST. JOE — Future stars of the DeKalb Eastern stage will get to show what they’re made of in a youth-sized edition of Mary Poppins.
That show will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3 in the Millie Hansen Auditorium at Eastside.
It’s part of the district’s elementary theater club, led by fourth-year teacher Jessica Snyder.
Snyder, a 2013 Eastside graduate, started the club with recently retired teachers Sue Nelson and Nedra Stephens.
The elementary club began in 2018 with 10 students.
This year, there are 37 students involved from Butler and Riverdale elementary schools, with students in grades 4-6, plus a few third-graders sprinkled in the mix.
“My objective for the program is to get them interested in performing and teach some of the basics they’ll need to know when they’re in high school,” Snyder said.
Students learn basic direction, such as stage left, stage right, up stage and down stage. “We always want the kids to sing a little bit to teach them some of those basics,” she explained. “We do some very simple movements during our songs.”
Students are also taught how to enter and exit the stage and how differences in voice inflection help tell the story.
While the high school program incorporates various set pieces and costumes, at the elementary level, the focus is completely on performance.
“It’s really fun to see them excited and explaining,” Snyder said. “It’s fun to take what I learned from the great mentors I had and being able to share that with other people.”
Elementary music teacher Jennifer Wenzel is assisting Snyder with the program.
Eastside has featured some outstanding musical performances over the years, but changes were needed in order to maintain and rebuild that tradition, giving birth to the elementary program.
“It was born out of necessity,” Snyder said. “We saw the fine arts dwindling at the high school and so we were trying to figure out how we could get these kids interested at a younger age.”
The first year featured 10 students.
“It grew from there,” she said. “The kids really loved it. They told their friends, and the next year, we had about 20 kids.”
On audition day, if the show is a musical, all of the students will learn one song to sing together. Later, students are asked if they want to try solos.
“There will be one or two who are really brave and they’ll go up and do it on their own,” Snyder said. “Slowly, you see these kids think, ‘If they did it, I can go do that.’ It’s really cool to watch their confidence grow as that day goes on.
“I’ve had several parents who are really appreciative of the club because their kids aren’t necessarily inclined toward athletics, so this gives them that creative outlet,” she explained.
“I’ve had some really shy kids that you never would have expected who are like, ‘I’ll try something new’ and they end up loving it and they really shine on stage.
“It’s really cool to watch their growth.”
As a former student, Snyder can relate.
“I was one of those really shy, quiet kids when I was in elementary school,” she said. “My teachers would do little readers’ theater in class and I thought that was really fun.
“When I got to junior high, I started doing choir so I was involved in the plays for that. In high school, I signed up for both musical theater and drama class.
“I absolutely loved performing. That was an outlet for me to come alive, have fun and not be as nervous.”
After Eastside, she attended Huntington University, where she earned a minor in theater and participated in several productions in addition to work in her major for elementary and special education.
A third grade teacher at Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe, this year is Snyder’s first as director of high school play and musical productions.
In December, Eastside presented “Miracle on 34th Street.” Although casting hasn’t yet taken place, the spring musical will be “The Music Man.” High school choir teacher Andrew McElhany will assist with that production.
“We’re trying to focus on a strong fine arts community,” Snyder said. A senior showcase is being planned for May where senior art, band and choir students will have the opportunity to showcase their talents.
After the regular school year ends, each year DeKalb Eastern offers a horizons academy for gifted and talented students, combining science and the arts.
This past year, students performed a junior version of "The Little Mermaid" while learning about marine biology.
This year the program, "Science of Chocolate," will incorporate a youth production about Willie Wonka.
Snyder said the growth of the elementary club has been amazing. Some of those first-year students are now in high school and are becoming involved with productions under her direction at Eastside.
“It’s neat to see the effect that is starting to have,” she said. One day, these students will have starring and featured roles on the big stage.
More information about the elementary program can be found at DeKalb Eastern Performing Arts.
