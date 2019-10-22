These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 10-17. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Ana P. Monterroso Alvizures, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Nathan J. Arnold, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Brooke N. Bell, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Douglas R. Boles, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Tyler S. Bradford, Ashley, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Stacy A. Brewer, New Haven, driving while suspended, $258 (ISP).
- Darrell L. Brown, New Haven, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Morgan J. Campbell, Ionia, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- John A. Castleberry, Charleston, South Carolina, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Beonca C. Coburn, Waterloo, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Shaquana T. Guest-Collins, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Daniel L. Combs, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Dustin J. Crager, Auburn, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Nicole E. Esslinger, Churubusco, speeding, $172 (DC).
- Jeffery A. Fender, Corunna, speeding, $190 (ISP).
- Alicia A. Fetters, Butler, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
- Jason M. Fry, Avilla, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Charles J. Fuleki, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Cody J. Haffner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Mark A. Hamblin Jr., Auburn, learner permit violation, $175 (WPD).
- David J. Harris, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jonathan B. Harris, Huntertown, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Todd M. Hasselman, Ashley, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Christina M. Helmer, Avilla, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Zachary D. Henderson, Waterloo, expired registration, $175 (WPD).
- Adrian W. Hinkle, Garrett, no proof of insurance, $306 (ISP).
- Ethan S. Hood, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Donald N. Johnson III, Waterloo, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
- Justin R. Johnson, Woodburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Raven L. Johnson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Trystin L. Jones, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Rebecca L. Jordan, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Ndagize Kenyon, Dayton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Gregory W. Kintz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Keegan-Ray M. Kinzer, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (DC); unsafe lane movement, $190 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
- Eric L. Knepp, Shipshewana, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Glendon G. Lambright, Hudson, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Taylor N. Lewis, Hamilton, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Lo K. Man, Fort Wayne, speeding, $173 (AUB).
- Brittany A. Martin, Cairo, Ohio, false and fictitious, $150 (GPD).
- Kaden A. Martindale, Auburn, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
- Lana S. Matz, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jacob T. Mauch, Granger, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Rhonda M. May, Stroh, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Robert L. McNabb, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Nicholas D. Menefee, Auburn, driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
- Isaiah T. Jordan-Miller, Winchester, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- McKinzie R. Miller, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Gregory S. Moody, Knoxville, Tennessee, failure to change lanes for highway maintenance, $171 (WPD).
- Garrett J. Mozena, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Lynette D. Mullett, Middlebury, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Khup C. Mung, Bowling Green, Kentucky, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Frank M. Oddou, Hillsdale, Michigan, failure to yield, $171 (WPD).
- Christopher W. Owen, Waterloo, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (DC).
- Ryan L. Pessefall, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Leah M. Pranger, Corunna, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Bill M. Prater, Harrison, Ohio, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Dawn E. Reinoehl, Garrett, failure to signal turn, $165 (GPD).
- Piper K. Reneau, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jesse D. Roth Jr., Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- German Quintana Ruiz, Fort Wayne, permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $160 (AUB).
- Khaled M. Sawal, Detroit, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Matthew E. Schoenherr, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Rebecca M Schrock, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Olivia K. Shaffer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Michael L. Simerly, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Alexis J. Smith, Ashley, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Bryan D. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Logan L. Soaper, Garrett, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Marc A. Spencer, Albion, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Dominque L. Stanfield, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC); speeding, $150 (DC).
- Ben D. Steury, Butler, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Susan A. Hand Stockel, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Eric D. Thomas, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Quintana Martinez Torrijos, Fort Wayne, no driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
- James D. Visley, Greensburg, Pennsylvania, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jeremy M. Williams, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Micky A. Woolery, Indianapolis, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Christopher E. Wurzel, Butler, speeding, $150 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
