These tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 2-9. The sum at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Sarah J. Anderson, Decatur, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jessica J. Bates, Los Angeles, California, expired plates, $175 (GPD); expired plates, $175 (GPD).
- Trevel S. Bell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Noah J. Boykin, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jacob M. Bylsma, Cincinnati, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Ricardo Cabral, Whiting, speeding, $173 (ISP); no valid license, $173 (ISP).
- Chandler R. Cockerham, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Tara L. Cooper, Garrett, expired registration, $175 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Dominick M. Dale, Waterloo, failure to stop at stop sign, $171 (ISP).
- Dawn M. Forsythe, Fort Wayne, no financial responsibility, $235 (AUB).
- Nicholas Geeraedts, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Austin D. George, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Dereck L. Gibson, Waterloo, speeding, $196 (WPD).
- Mitchell A. Harshbarger, Auburn, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
- Tatyana V. Hutcherson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Janae M. Kline, Goshen, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Renos D. Krulock, Mason, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Robert D. Lane, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Taiwo L. Lawson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC); no valid license, $175 (DC).
- Valerie J. Leininger, Angola, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Frank E. Lopez, Kendallville, driving while suspended, $210.25 (DC); no financial responsibility, $185.25 (DC).
- Damon A. McComas, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Wesley D. McGuirk II, Fremont, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Rachel T. Menale, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Brendan J. Miazgowicz, Churubusco, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Abigail E. Miller, Newburgh, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Sara A. Miller, Wolcottville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Merle D. Mullett, Woodburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Ryan D. Ott, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Shreya R. Patel, Indianapolis, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Shelby E. Pfefferkorn, Auburn, passing in no passing zone, $196 (AS).
- Troy M. Poe, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Cinq San, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Robert T. Schultz, Fort Wayne, no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
- Timeka C. Seals, Indianapolis, speeding, $194 (ISP).
- Micahel A. Simonis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Larry K. Slater, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC); no insurance, $258 (DC).
- Willis J. Slone, Garrett, throwing burning material from vehicle, $260 (AUB).
- Courtney N. Stetler, Lincolnton, North Carolina, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Destiny R. Story, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (AUB).
- Lindsay P. Wallace, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AS).
- Tyler J. Ward, Auburn, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Justin M. Wortz, Dowling, Michigan, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Brent M. Yoh, Hooper, Utah, speeding, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
