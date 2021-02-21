INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced pairings for the 111th annual boys basketball tournament.
A total of 399 teams were grouped into 64 sectionals across four classes.
Eastside will compete in the Class 2A sectional at Westview.
The Blazers (13-6) drew Fairfield (1-16) in the only game Tuesday.
Prairie Heights (3-17) and Churubusco (16-3) will meet in the first game Wednesday, followed by Central Noble (20-1) and Westview (16-4).
Bremen (8-11) drew a first-round bye and will meet the Eastside-Fairfield winner in the first game Friday. Wednesday winners will play the second game Friday.
Lakeland and West Noble drew each other in the Class 3A sectional field at West Noble.
Tippecanoe Valley (6-14) and Wawasee (9-11) meet in the first game Tuesday. West Noble (10-9) and Lakeland (9-10) meet in the first game Friday. NorthWood (11-8) drew the bye and will play the Tippecanoe Valley-Wawasee winner.
Garrett will compete in the Class 3A sectional at Woodlan.
Sectional play begins with one game Tuesday with Concordia (7-12) and Woodlan (9-9).
The Railroaders (2-14) will play Bishop Luers (7-13) in the first game Wednesday. Leo (18-2) and Angola (11-11) will battle in the second game.
Bishop Dwenger (10-9) drew a bye and will play the Concordia-Woodlan winner in the first game Friday. The Garrett-Bishop Luers and Leo-Angola winners will meet in the second game Friday.
East Noble will host the Class 4A sectional.
Carroll (15-6) and Northrop (5-11) meet in the first game Tuesday, followed by DeKalb (8-10) and Snider (10-10).
North Side will play the Carroll-Northrop winner in the first game Friday. East Noble also drew a bye and will face the DeKalb-Snider winner in the second game Friday.
Fremont, Hamilton and Lakewood Park will play in the Class A sectional at Bethany Christian.
Hamilton (1-15) and Lakewood Park (6-12) will meet in the only game Tuesday.
Bethany Christian (10-11) and Elkhart Christian (7-12) will play in the first game Friday. Fremont (7-11) drew a first-round bye and will play the Hamilton-Lakewood Park winner in the second game Friday.
