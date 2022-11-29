BUTLER — In a brief meeting Nov. 21, the DeKalb Eastern school board approved several business items.
The following personnel moves were accepted:
Butler Elementary teacher Yvonne Fee will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Latosha Guerra, Butler Elementary aid, submitted her resignation, effective Oct. 24.
Kathie Troder, Eastside food service, submitted her resignation, effective Nov. 22.
Board members signed annual conflict of interest documents. DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said the forms identify personal relationships within the school district. The forms are required of all employees who have family members working within the district and anyone who may have a financial interest.
The board also approved a transaction with the Indiana Bond Bank.
Conwell said this is an annual transaction that approves borrowing cash flow revenue for the district’s tax levy funds. The bond bank provides notices, legal documents and closing statements.
As its business agent, the board accepted the following donations for the Impact Institute:
Welding certification plates, valued at $7,920; and
Scrap steel, valued at $3,660.
