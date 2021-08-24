NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum (HVRM) made several major announcements.
Two of the announcements involve the museum it and the Chesapeake & Indiana Railroad recently.
In addition, the museum has entered into an agreement with the owners of Bock Lumber Co. No. 1 that will allow steam to operate on a long-term basis in North Judson.
No. 1 is a 0-4-4T Forney-type steam locomotive built in 1908. It has undergone an extensive, multi-year restoration. Delivery to the museum is expected in the coming weeks.
The Chesapeake & Indiana (CKIN) has donated diesel locomotive No. 818 to the museum. The locomotive is a welcome addition to its growing fleet of historic equipment. It is currently operational and will remain in service hauling freight until it is ready for delivery to the museum.
“We’re very excited to accept this locomotive,” museum president Todd Flanigan said. “This is a big donation, and it illustrates the renewed spirit of cooperation we have with the Chesapeake & Indiana. We are so happy to be partnering with them to preserve this piece of railroad history.”
No. 818 was previously owned by the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway (EJ&E), an iconic railroad serving the steel industry in northwest Indiana. “The locomotive is historically relevant to the region and will be easily recognizable,” Flanigan stated.
In addition, the museum and owners of the Chesapeake & Indiana have signed a new agreement. The museum will continue to lease a five-mile section of track between North Judson and English Lake for its excursion trips.
The new agreement simplifies operating protocols and communication between the HVRM and CKIN, and gives the museum greater operating flexibility. It also signifies a renewed relationship between the museum and the shortline, which was purchased by Midwest & Bluegrass Rail in 2020.
“M&B has been great to work with,” Flanigan said. “This not only allows us to continue running our trains, but it really gives us the opportunity to make North Judson a must-see tourist destination.
“It also shows how important it is to build a positive working relationship with everyone involved. I’m excited to see where things go from here.”
Maintenance of the track along the leased section of the rail line will fall on the museum. The shortline will retain the right to serve freight customers along the line, which could lead to greater economic development opportunities in the area.
“We have quickly developed a great partnership with HVRM,” said Brian Miller of the Midwest & Bluegrass Rail. “HVRM does a great job promoting rail and rail history in the region. We are excited about the future of both organizations.”
“It’s awesome to see everybody working together,” Flanigan said. “We both want our respective operations to be successful, and we’re doing everything we can to make that happen. It really is an exciting time for everybody involved.”
The rail line was previously owned by the Town of North Judson, which sold the track to Midwest & Bluegrass Rail. The museum was instrumental in saving the rail line from abandonment in 2004.
