BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has announced students named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period of the 2019-2020 school year.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials. Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Garret Dove, Nathaniel Emerick and Bentley Jarred.
Honor roll
Mya Brown, Abigail Carroll, Chevy Collins, Jaxson Dale, Jason Dolan, Aiden Faltermeier, Sarah Fuentes, Avery Fuller, Owen Hatfield, Haydin Heffley, Macklee Jackson, Nevaeh Julian, Kaylee Maenle, Joslynn Miller, Aaron Morrow, Quinten Morrow, Brody Mullins, Rilan Myers, Alyssa Prosser, Kartyr Sobol, Sienna Stilley, Christopher Thompson and Bracy Young.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Maxwell Clark, Noah Dove and Barbara Meronk.
Honor roll
Elyn Brown, Tanner Collins, Kayden Dale, Ezra Fuentes, Memphis Garman, Akira Geeraedts, William Goings, Addison Grubb, Leyna Gump, Mavynn Jackson, Shelbie Jennings, Elec Wells, Alexis Kruse, Kaleb Long, Reece Mason, William McCreery, Brooklynn Mullen, Elijah Park, Elijah Rivera, Kaleb Robertson, Katheryn Strong, Grace Tadsen, Emilyn Theising, Payton Walters.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Adyson Brown, Wyatt Cox, Carder Davis, Nolan Davis, Micah Fuentes, Danelle Guerra, Isabella Krenkel, Rylan Moughler, James Muzyka, Demetri Swank and Chloe Walker.
Honor roll
David Beard, Nicholas Bitterling, Mark Brown, Holden Chambers, Devin Czaja, Alexis Frey, Layla Fritz, Shyla Fritz, Elijah Hankey, Aiden Jehl, Brooklynn Landry, Elizabeth McNally, Claire Otis, Conrad Stark, Lizbeth Swonger, Cambree Tolley, Chase Tornblom, Teagan Vanover and Kaleb Wood.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Avery Drerup, Abigail Evans and Addison Moughler.
Honor roll
Collan Bess, Ruby Bowker, Braxtyn Chamberlain, Jacob Daniels, Serenitie Davis, Elijah Fuentes, Lauren Hickey, Jenna Howard, Evie Royster, Aubree Tadsen, Dylan Tincher and Macey Traster.
