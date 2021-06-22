340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
The July craft is a mod podge terra cotta flower pot.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
The August craft will be fairy clothespins.
Fine-free summer
For June, July and August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed, and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
Teen origami challenge
Teens are invited to the library through Thursday to participate in a 3D origami dragon challenge.
Teens are asked to see Ms. Teya for more information. The challenge ends June 24.
Book sale
The Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the annual book sale Aug. 2-10. Monday, Aug. 9; is $2 bag day. Tuesday, Aug. 10; is freebie day.
New materials available
Biography: “How to Forget: A Daughter’s Memoir” by Kate Mulgrew.
History: “The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies and the Unlikely Heroine who Outwitted America’s Enemies” by Jason Fagone.
Science: “The Secret World of Weather: How to Read Signs in Every Cloud, Breeze, Hill, Street, Plant, Animal and Dewdrop” by Tristan Gooley.
Society: “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green.
Audio books: “The Eagle’s Claw: A Novel of the Battle of Midway” by Jeff Shaara. “The Third Grave” by Lisa Jackson.
Health, mind and body: “Love is the Strongest Medicine: Notes from a Cancer Doctor on Connection, Creativity and Compassion” by Dr. Steven Eisenberg.
Science fiction and fantasy: “The Blacktongue Thief” by Christopher Buehlman. “The Kingdoms” by Natasha Pulley.
Comics and graphic novels: “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey. “Pawcasso” by Remy Lai.
Summer reading
The library’s summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is now taking place.
Programs are geared toward preschool, grades 1-5 and teens.
Visit the children’s program page online for more information.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday that the library is open.
• The Kids Garden Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
