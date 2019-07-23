BUTLER — Veteran teacher Nedra Stephens is retiring, the DeKalb Eastern school board heard at its July 15 meeting.
Stephens taught art for 33 years at Eastside Junior-Senior High School in Butler. Her career spans a total of 43 years in teaching.
Stephens is the wife of DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens. He told the board that in retirement, she now could have even more time to create the snacks and treats she sends to each school board meeting.
In other business, the board approved a school calendar for 2020-2021 that follows a pattern similar to preceding years.
The calendar shows Aug. 3, 2020 as the opening day for students. It features vacations including two weeks at Christmas, a two-week spring break, and a week plus one day for fall break.
The board conducted a public hearing newly required before the start of contract bargaining with teachers. A state law that took effect July 1 requires the hearing, Stephens said.
“According to the Legislature, this is to provide transparency,” Stephens said. The law also says the board must post a tentative contract agreement with teachers on its website at least 72 hours before voting to ratify it.
The hearing itself saw no comments from the public. The law does not allow board members or teacher representatives to comment or answer questions about negotiations at the hearing. Teacher association officers attended, as required by the new law.
“They’re in the same boat. They can’t say anything either,” Stephens said about the teachers.
Stephens began discussion of the school district’s 2020 budget. He said it includes a remodeling of the high school library, “which we’ve been putting off for years,” and remodeling at Riverdale Elementary School that will include replacing carpet, painting and changing lights to LED. The following year should see improvements to Riverdale’s library such as carpet, lighting, painting and replacing shelves.
The board heard a report that Eastside’s 2019 graduates received scholarships with a total value of $650,000.
For the coming school year, a new office for the school resource officer is being constructed at Eastside. Stephens said it will allow the officer to monitor hallways and security cameras.
A board member asked whether DeKalb Eastern would use a new type of stop arm for buses, designed to protect students from oncoming traffic. Stephens said that is not in the plans.
“We have very few kids that cross in front of the bus,” the superintendent said. “For this year, we’re trying to eliminate all that.”
