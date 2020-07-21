These tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 9-16. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Trevor V. Ball, Van Wert, Ohio, speeding, $175 (DC).
Alainah B. Baxter, Waterloo, speeding, $161 (AUB).
Aaron M. Bevis, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jason S. Blankenship, Butler, passing in violation of signs and markings, $171 (DC).
Diana N. Catota, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Dana J. Deck, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Clint W. Draper, Butler, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Michael L. Eck, Butler, no valid driver’s license, $150 (BPD).
Angela L. Flowers, Butler, junk vehicle, $185.50 (BPD).
Faven M. Foster, Leo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Cora M. Frost, Fremont, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
Joseph M. Gallaher, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $175 (GPD).
Herbey C. Garza, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $175 (BPD).
Dwight L. Gilbert, Garrett, failure to signal turn, $165 (GPD).
Caleb H. Gose, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Ashley M. Henderson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jason D. Jackson, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Andrico L. Jones, Saginaw, Michigan, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Patient K. Kankwenda, Peoria, Illinois, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Caleb J. Keen, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Michael H. Kreider, Huntington, disregarding stop sign, $171 (GPD).
Marlena E. Marti, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Cailin L. McCosh, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Ethen A. McGuire, Auburn, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
Alycia A. Mihines, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Matthew J. Moore, Chicago, Illinois, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Stephan R. Naeger, St. Peters, Missouri, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Natalie N. Navarro, Butler, failure to stop for stop sign, $171 (BPD).
Tre D. O’Bran, Garrett, expired registration, $175 (DC).
Austin N. Payne, Eighty Eight, Kentucky, speeding, $150 (DC).
Hunter R. Pfefferkorn, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Gregory A. Piorkowski, Mattawan, Michigan, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Jerrica A. Steffens, Hicksville, Ohio, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (WPD).
Nicholas A. Tolliver, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Marion A. Tucker Jr., Albion, driving while suspended, $235 (WPD).
Matthew D. Warren, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kimberly D. Wiegand, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Debra J. Wildrick, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Laura Lopez-Yee, Monroe, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
