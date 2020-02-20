BUTLER — Every group, organization and event needs a logo to let the public know what it’s about.
It’s all about branding.
Recently, the newly-formed Butler Main Street Association reached out to the public to help establish its brand. The group unveiled its selection during a community meeting Feb. 18 in the Thompson Block second-floor meeting room at Butler City Hall.
The logo, created by 2013 Eastside graduate Rebecca Strong, prominently depicts the Thompson Block, the former Mutzfeld Hardware store and former Johnson Furniture store as well as old-time street lights.
“We felt like it was a nice reflection of Butler City Hall and the buildings next to it,” said Butler Main Street president Jodi Barber. “Since our goal is to enhance Butler aesthetically and economically, it is the perfect logo for our Main Street.”
Butler Main Street will use the logo for branding, in media, on T-shirts, websites and social media.
Seven individuals submitted logos, and some, like Strong, submitted more than one idea.
With a logo and a vision now in place, it’s time to put Butler’s Main Street program into action, Barber said.
The group got its feet wet with a successful Harvest Festival in October that attracted hundreds of people to downtown Butler for a variety of activities.
That’s one of the purposes of Main Street. To facilitate grant applications and donations, the group has received 501(c)(3) status.
“Main Streets have operated since 1985 and have a proven format to create a vibrant downtown,” Barber said. “Butler is filled with so many hard-working and caring people, and we really want to create an environment our residents and visitors can be proud of.
"Hopefully, the community will understand some of the opportunities we can embrace utilizing our board, association and 501(c)(3) status."
New projects will be announced soon, Barber said.
"We will continue to work to improve Butler, and we invite the participation of our Butler businesses, organizations and citizens," she said.
