GARRETT — Butler residents Jeff and Dawn Spencer have grown up with their 1969 Chevelle SS 396.
Saturday, it won the Lamm Glass sponsorship award at the Quiet Knight car show in Garrett organized by Sons of the American Legion Post 178.
More than 40 years ago, Jeff’s dad bought the car from an Auburn man for $250 with plans to run it in the stock car drags at the Avilla Raceway.
Three years later, Jeff took his future wife Dawn to the Eastside High School prom in the white and Olympic gold car in 1979.
Later, the car helped fund the Spencers’ early marriage when Jeff sold the car for $800 cash and a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner. The cash helped buy a wedding ring, stove and refrigerator for the couple.
Spencer said the person who purchased the car blew the motor in the Chevelle two weeks later, so he traded it back for the Roadrunner. After pulling the motor, the car has been restored to its original glory, placing Best of Show in 1995 in the National Chevelle Nationals.
Spencer admits the car is a trailer queen, and is housed with several other collector vehicles he has restored. Saturday, he also brought a 1969 Dodge Charger 440 his parents purchased new, a 1968 Chevelle SS convertible, 1976 Chevy pickup and a 1957 Chevy.
More than 120 cars, trucks and motorcycles from the 1930s to 2018 shone under a cloudless sky at the event that raised more than $10,000 to support area veterans in the four counties of northeast Indiana, according to Brian Lamm, President of Quiet Knight and Veterans Service Officer, and treasurer Chris Lamm. The show was organized by the Sons of the American Legion at Post 178.
SAL Commander Tom Bishop offered thanks to Brian Lamm who recently retired as Veterans Service Officer after 16 years, during which he raised millions of dollars for area veterans. Lamm also began Quiet Knight in 2010, an organization that helps collect needed items to help veterans.
