These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 15-22. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represent the agencies issuing the tickets.
Oracio Aguilera, Ashley, no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
Lucas M. Allen, Garrett, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Yazeed M. Awa Awad, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Robert J. Bixler, Columbia City, following too closely, $171 (WPD).
Jennifer L. Bragg, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Donald E. Brandenburg, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (DC).
Michael J. Brown, Angola, speeding, $150 (ISP); speeding, $171 (DC).
Michael J. Brown, Edon, Ohio, operating commercial vehicle without periodic inspection, $235 (ISP).
Karon J. Campbell, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $150 (WPD).
Kayla N. Charles, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Matthew R. Cole, New Haven, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Rodger W. Courtney, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jerome E. Dahm, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Natasha D. Davis, Churubusco, failure to use turn signal, $165 (GPD).
Roger A. Dockery, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Victoria A. Fetters, Butler, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Joshua D. Fritz, Garrett, no driver’s license, $175 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $175 (GPD).
Cory D. Fuller, Waterloo, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
Desiree E. Gephart, Hudson, failure to signal lane change, $165 (DC).
Kailena A. Gibson, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jacob T. Graft, Markle, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Danna A. Hammer, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Joshua R. Haviland, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Tatiana F. Hayes, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (ISP).
Joshua L. Hebner, South Haven, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Lyle J. Hochstetler, Butler, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Austin J. Huffman, Auburn, no insurance, $308 (AUB).
Ryan L. Hughes, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Steven D. Idle, Crestwood, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (DC).
Cody A. Jones, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Marilyn A. Knerr, Huntington, speeding, $150 (DC).
Lucas W. Kroa, Jonesville, Michigan, speeding, $150 (AS).
Nicholas B. Lewis, LaOtto, speeding, $150 (DC).
Susan E. Lindemann, Garrett, speeding, $173 (AUB); disregarding stop sign, $194 (AUB); failure to change address on license, $173 (AUB).
Danielle N. Link, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Benjamin D. Maggart, Zanesville, no operator’s license when required, $150 (AUB).
Eileen K. Marks, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Matthew D. McCosh, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Samuel D. Meyer, Kendallville, expired registration, $150 (ISP).
Rodney J. Moore, Butler, loose dog, $25 (BPD).
Blake W. Munsell, Wyoming, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Joy A. Geist-Norden, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Joshua R. Ogle, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Chance A. Pallone, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB); unsafe start, $171 (AUB).
Alisha M. Pauwels, Auburn, speeding, $171 (GPD).
Saba B. Petti, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Kayla R. Ramirez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ryan K. Richards, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Matthew S. Schultheis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Scott J. Simon, Leo, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Brianna D. Slone, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Shandra J. Smith, Homer, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Solomon K. Spangler, Marshall, Michigan, unsafe lane movement, $165 (ISP).
Jacob D. Strack, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (ISP).
Christopher T. Szymanski, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB); driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
Amanda S. Tindall, Auburn, speeding, $171 (GPD).
David A. Tippins, Corunna, speeding, $150 (DC).
Flora T. Tyler, Lavergne, Tennessee, speeding in work site, $458.50 (DC).
Hector R. Vega, Edinburg, Texas, speeding, $196 (DC).
Nathaniel A. Ware, Michigan City, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Breann S. Wells, Harlan, speeding, $171 (DC).
Debra L. Welly, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Heather M. Wilcox, Freont, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ashley N. Wilhelm, Ashley, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Rickie L. Williamson, Auburn, improper license plate light, $173 (DC).
Andrew G. Wilson, Harlan, registration and display of registration, $175 (AUB).
James D. Wolfe, Fort Wayne, false or fictitious plates, $150 (GPD).
Lake M. Yarlot, Auburn, speeding, $200 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
