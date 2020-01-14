FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Historical Society is looking for volunteers to serve as judges for the 2020 National History Day in Indiana contests.
One of the regional contests will take place Saturday, Feb. 15 on the Fort Wayne campus of Ivy Tech Community College.
The contests are part of National History Day in Indiana. The state contest will take place Saturday, April 25 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center at the State of Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis.
NHDI is a yearlong program in which students in grades 4-12 pick a historical topic, research it and create a project in the form of a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website. This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers in History.”
At regional contests, judges work in teams to interview students about their project, give feedback, and ultimately, rank winners.
Regional winners advance to the state contest, where the top two entries from each junior and senior category become eligible to compete in June at the National Contest for National History Day in College Park, Maryland.
No experience is necessary to serve as a judge. In fact, a variety of perspectives and backgrounds gives students a well-rounded experience, said Bethany Hrachovec, IHS director of Education and Engagement.
“By judging, you’re helping young people learn that their voices matter and that their hard work is recognized,” Hrachovec said. “The students get so much out of it, but I find that the judges get the most out of it, as they leave inspired by what Hoosier students are doing every day.”
Volunteer time commitment is approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day of the contest. Judges are also needed at NHDI regional contests in Mishawaka (Feb. 22), Franklin (Feb. 29), Carmel (March 7), Evansville (March 13) and Hanover (March 14).
In addition, IHS is seeking judges for the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) District Contest (March 18-19), which takes place at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in downtown Indianapolis, and the state competition, which will be held at the History Center and the State of Indiana Government Center (April 25).
To register as a judge, visit the Volunteer Page on IHS’s website, indianahistory.org or call (317) 232-1882.
