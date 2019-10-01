Irene Curry
BUTLER — Irene Z. Curry, 94, of Butler, died Sept. 23, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Sally Moore
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Sally J. Moore, 71, of Hicksville, Ohio and formerly of Butler, died Sept. 26, 2019.
Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, is handling arrangements.
Vada Carper
WATERLOO — Vada L. Carper, 89, of Waterloo, died Sept. 27, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Timmy Zimmerman
WATERLOO — Timmy M. Zimmerman, 62, of Waterloo and formerly of Angola, died Sept. 25, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Janet Lewis
AUBURN — Janet C. Lewis, 57, of Auburn, died Sept. 16, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Ritenour
AUBURN — Phyllis Ann Ritenour, 87, of Auburn, died Sept. 28, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Allen Myers
AVILLA — Allen L. Myers, 73, of Avilla and born in Auburn, died Sept. 24, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Floyd Troyer
ASHLEY — Floyd G. Troyer, 91, of Ashley, died Sept. 22, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Georgia Heiman
HUDSON — Georgia Mae Heiman, 77, of McClish Lake, Hudson, died Sept. 23, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Edward A. Smith
PLEASANT LAKE — Edward A. Smith (Buffalo), 69, of Pleasant Lake, died Sept. 23, 2019.
Services took place Sept. 28, 2019.
For further information where to send letters of condolence, please contact the family.
Mark Hullinger
FORT WAYNE — Mark Anthony Hullinger, 47, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Angola, died Sept. 22, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Betty Rowe
ANGOLA — Belle E. Rowe, 88, of Angola, died Sept. 25, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Mary Cantwell
AVILLA — Mary Louise Cantwell, 95, of Avilla and formerly of Rome City, died Sept. 20, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Donald Bailey
LAKELAND, Fla. — Donald Earl Bailey, 93, of Lakeland, Florida and formerly of Kendallville, died Sept. 26, 2019.
Services took place Sept. 28 in Lakeland, Florida.
Marilee Frey
KENDALLVILLE — Marilee J. Frey, 94, of Kendallville, died Sept. 22, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Sandra Marcum
ALBION — Sandra Lee Marcum, 78, of Huntington, died Sept. 21, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.
Vonda Ogg
ALBION — Vonda Lee (Macklin) Ogg, 75, of Albion, died Sept. 23, 2019.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled arrangements.
Leo Pfefferkorn
ALBION — Leo Joseph Pfefferkorn, 85, of Albion, died Sept. 26, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Burton Rimmel
ALBION — Burton W. Rimmel, 85, of Albion, died Sept. 26, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.