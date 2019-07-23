Edward Buell
BUTLER — Edward W. Buell, 73, of Butler, died July 17, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Victoria Hopkins
BUTLER — Victoria J. (Flueckiger) Hopkins, 70, of Butler, died July 16, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Dottie Grant
MUNCIE — Dottie Eugenia Warford Grant, 96, of Muncie and born in Butler, died July 15, 2019.
Services will take place at a later date.
Loren Bowers
FILLMORE, Calif. — Loren Everett Bowers, 87, of Fillmore, California and born in Waterloo, has died.
Services took place July 13, 2019 in Fillmore.
Christine Wilhelm
WATERLOO — Christine A. Wilhelm, 59, of Waterloo, died July 19, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Jeanette Dillon
EDON, Ohio — Jeanette W. Dillon, 94, of Edon, Ohio and with survivors in Hamilton, died July 15, 2019.
Krill Funeral Home, Edon, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Walters
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Phyllis Joan Hartman Hiler Walters, 79, of West Chester, Ohio and with survivors in Hamilton, died July 13, 2019.
Services took place July 19 in Fort Wayne.
Dr. Ronald Huguenard
AUBURN — Dr. Ronald D. Huguenard, 82, of Auburn and formerly of Fort Wayne, died July 14, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Caroline Verden
AUBURN — Caroline M. Verden, 79, of Auburn, died July 15, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
John Pierson
CORUNNA — John L. Pierson, 72, of Corunna, died July 13, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Sherwood Craig
ANGOLA — Sherwood “Woody” Craig, 87, of Angola, died July 15, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Jack Nicole II
ANGOLA — Jack C Nicole II, 65, of Angola, died July 18, 2019.
No services are planned at this time.
Daniel Shockome
ANGOLA — Daniel E. Shockome, 84, of Angola, died July 14, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Norma Jones
KENDALLVILLE — Norma Jane Jones, 81, of Kendallville, died July 19, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
David Morr
KENDALLVILLE — David Earl Morr, 71, of Kendallville, died July 16, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Leslie Spencer
KENDALLVILLE — Leslie Allen “Al” Spencer, 74, of Kendallville, died July 13, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Oley Smith
MONGO — Oley Smith, 65, of Mongo, died July 17, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
