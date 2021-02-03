These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Jan. 21-28. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Casey J. Anderson, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
Susan M. Andress, Butler, harboring non-immunized dog, $171 (BPD); harboring non-immunized dog, $171 (BPD).
Michele M. Ash, South Bend, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Scott D. Ashley, Ludington, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Caleb J. Baird, Angola, false or fictitious plates, $150 (DC); no insurance, $235 (DC).
Jaclyn M. Becker, Garrett, speeding, $175 (GPD).
Edwin Blackman, Pickerington, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Yvonne R. Blair, Butler, no headlights when required, $150 (BPD).
Caleb M. Blevins, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Shawn Bramlett, Sellersburg, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Jeffrey A. Brumm, Fort Wayne, improper passing on right, $196 (ISP).
Christina J. Burrell, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Robert L. Campbell, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (GPD).
Chase A. Chambers, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $196 (AS).
Gabriel J. Clark, Fort Wayne, disregarding lighted signal, $196 (AUB).
Tammy N. Combs, Garrett, permitting unauthorized driver to drive, $185 (GPD).
Carlena M. Crawford, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Carl E. Dennis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Stephen E. Elmer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Anthony B. Fenner, Edgerton, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (ISP); no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
Brandie M. Fletcher, Newport, Kentucky, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Ellen M. Frazier, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Rian B. Froelich, Fort Wayne, no insurance, $235 (GPD).
Kristine S. Gartner, Fremont, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Austin D. George, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Deonte D. Grigsby, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Crystal B. Grunawalt, New Haven, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Nicole M. Henschen, Wolcottville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Rebekah M. Bracken-Hinen, Columbia City, speeding, $165 (DC).
Dalton J. Honeycutt, Avilla, speeding, $175 (DC).
Brittney K. Hyser, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (AUB).
James K. Kimball, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Morgan T. Kinney, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Ashlynn N. Kuhn, Hudson, speeding, $192 (DC).
Alexandra T. Luther, Fort Wayne, false and fictitious, $150 (DC).
Elman F. Palma Martinez, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
Christopher R. Maschio, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Seth R. McGue, Wapakoneta, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Austin B. Mooney, Fairmount, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (AUB).
Melyssa M. Pettiet, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Wayde A. Potter, Churubusco, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Blake M. Ratcliffe, Garrett, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (WPD).
Travis L. Richards, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Joshua A. Rock, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Cameron J. Ross, Bloomfield, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Efrain Ruiz III, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Andrea E. Savage, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kevin F. Schlosser, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Shane M. Schoneboom, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Connor J. Short, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Mark J. Townsend, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Donna J. Van Vlerah, Hudson, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ashanti D. Waters, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
Faith L. Webbe, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
Kellie Whitaker, Butler, speeding, $171 (BPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.