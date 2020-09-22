BUTLER — New City Council member Gary Miller was sworn in Monday as Butler’s new District 3 representative.
Street Superintendent Eric Dohner also was given new responsibilities. Monday, Mayor Mike Hartman announced Dohner’s appointment as city superintendent.
Miller, 49, was appointed by DeKalb County Republican Chairman Rick Ring to complete the term of Tammy Davis, who announced her resignation because she and her husband are moving out of Butler. Her term expires at the end of 2023.
District 3 includes all areas of Butler west of Broadway (S.R. 1) and south of Main Street (U.S. 6), except a portion bordered by Eastern Avenue, Depot Street, Main and Broadway.
A lifelong resident, Miller was a member of the Butler Fire Department for 23 years and served two terms on Butler’s parks and recreation board, most recently as its president. Because he now serves on the City Council, Miller has resigned the park board position.
“I’ve always had a desire to give back to the community, and when Tammy resigned, it was an opportunity for me to come in and fill the rest of her term,” Miller said.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on,” he said following a busy first meeting. “I’m kind of getting thrown in the mix. I’m excited going forward to being more involved.
“From the outside of not really being in touch of the daily activities, this gives me some insight,” Miller said. “I’ve got to get up to speed and try to get caught up with what’s going on, and hopefully, I’ll have something to offer at future meetings.”
Miller has three children: a 26-year-old daughter, 19-year-old son and a 17-year-old daughter.
“I want to offer approachability,” he stated. “If someone has a concern, I want to be there to answer their questions or bring it back to the council and see things through.
“I’m excited. I think there’s a lot of opportunities for the community to grow, and I just want to be a part of that.”
As city superintendent, Dohner, 48, will oversee the street, water and wastewater departments, in addition to the parks and cemeteries, Hartman explained.
“The one thing the mayor is really pushing from me and us (all city employees) is he wants one real big labor pool,” Dohner said. “He’s emphasized to me multiple times, ‘Your check doesn’t say Butler Street Department, Butler Wastewater Department or Butler Water Department, it says City of Butler, and we need to work toward that goal.’
“That’s a big part of this, learning the processes, getting everybody working together and going in the right direction,” Dohner stated.
“We’re trying to get back to where we felt things were going smoother,” Hartman explained. “Things were going good when Eric was here, but looking back further, it pointed back to having one person overseeing the three departments. I just think it’s going to be a smoother transition.
“They’re already working together well,” the mayor said. “You’re going to see training. We definitely don’t want to see what happened in Columbia City happen (here), so we’re already checking into confined-space training.” Three men died Aug. 25 after becoming trapped underground while working on a sewer project in Columbia City.
“We want to get back to being a team,” Hartman said. “It’s not going to be wastewater this, water that, street that. ... We’re all in this together. They’ve all bought into that.”
While he has helped at the wastewater treatment plant in the past, Dohner said he has a great deal to learn. “I’m definitely learning as I go,” he said.
Dohner worked for Street Department for 12-13 years before leaving a couple of years ago.
In November, he was elected to the City Council to represent District 1, which encompasses the northeast part of the city. At his first meeting in January, Dohner was appointed street superintendent. His council seat was filled by Tracey Hawkins.
At the start of 2020, Butler eliminated the position of public works manager, held by former employee Dan Hudson. In that role, Hudson oversaw the water and wastewater departments. Ted Miller, who retired in November 2016, was the last individual to hold the city superintendent title.
“Basically, in January, I came back to my old role, where I was at when I left,” Dohner said. “I worked for Ted Miller for a number of years, and was kind of being groomed for this for a while, and then it went a different direction. Now, it’s come back full circle.”
A lifelong Butler resident, Dohner and his wife, Deann, have two sons. “I’m a lifer. I want to make things better for the town and keep going forward,” Dohner said.
