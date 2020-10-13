Harvest Festival is today
BUTLER — The second annual Harvest Festival will take place from 4-8 p.m. today, sponsored by the Butler Main Street Association.
Activities include temporary tattoos, a make-and-take craft, hayrides, contests for desserts, pumpkin decorating and target shooting; kids games, a cake walk, concessions, cruise-in car show and tractor show.
St. Joe fall cleanup
set for Saturday
ST. JOE — The Town of St. Joe will have fall cleanup this Saturday.
Items need to be set at the curb by the night before. Ashes, batteries, appliances with refrigerants, brick, concrete, stones, electronics, hazardous materials, liquids, tires and yard waste are not accepted.
For more information, contact the clerk-treasurer’s office, 337-5449.
Communities announce trick-or-treat hours
Butler, St. Joe and Spencerville have announced trick-or-treat and related events.
Butler: Trick-or-treat, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Participation is at parental discretion.
Trunk-or-treat, sponsored by Butler Indiana Happenings, will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the north lot of Eastside Junior-Senior High School at 603 E. Green St.
Spencerville: Trick-or-treat, 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Spencerville community Halloween party is from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
St. Joe: Trick-or-treat, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
St. Joe Church of Christ, 508 Jefferson St., is hosting “Halloweenie,” with a no-touch, bagged, carryout food event from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
St. Mark Lutheran Church, 302 Washington St., is hosting a Safe Haven event from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in the gazebo next to the church.
Sewer district board meets Oct. 28
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
Church hosts dinners
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Butler Public Library’s community room at 340 S. Broadway. Visitors are asked to use the north parking lot entrance.
The evening includes live music, a short Gospel story, a children’s craft and prayer.
