BUTLER — No one was home when wind-fed flames roared through a two-story brick home southwest of Butler Wednesday.
Butler Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said the home at 3435 C.R. 57, owned by Anthony Koch, sustained extensive fire and smoke damage in the blaze.
“Wind was definitely a big factor for us,” Shultz said. “It actually pushed the fire up the stairs into the second floor,” describing it as a chimney effect.
The fire was reported at 2:54 p.m. and when firefighters arrived minutes later, they found smoke and flames coming from the home. Before long, the wind-whipped fire had spread to the second floor, with flames emerging from the roof.
An investigator from the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office assisted fire crews with an investigation Thursday. The fire started in the living room of the home, but Shultz said an actual cause can’t be determined due to the extensive damage.
Damage to the home — the structure and contents — is estimated to be $150,000, he said.
A firefighter from a mutual aid department sustained an undisclosed injury, Shultz said.
Fire crews placed the situation under control at 5:30 p.m. and returned to service at 7:07 p.m. Shultz said firefighters used 24,000 gallons of water to contain the blaze.
Butler firefighters were assisted by crews from Waterloo, Auburn, Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville), Hamilton, Ashley-Hudson, Jackson Township, Angola, Ohio departments Edgerton and Hicksville, and Parkview EMS.
