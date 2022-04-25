BUTLER — Jessica Snyder is making the transition from stage to director.
As an Eastside student, she appeared in several productions. Now, as a teacher, she is sharing her love of the theater and is hopeful to attract more students to the stage.
While the Millie Hansen Auditorium stage has been mostly dark the past two years because of the pandemic, the spotlights will shine brightly on a new crop of actors when Eastside presents Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man.”
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $8 and are available at the door.
“(Eastside Principal Larry) Mr. Yoder asked me, ‘Are you more nervous as a director or when you were a performer?’” Snyder said with a laugh. “I told him, ‘As a director for sure.’ Performing, I can make sure my lines are memorized and I know what I’m doing.
“Directing all of them is definitely more stressful, but it’s a lot of fun. Being a director, I kind of get to play every character. As I read the script, who is Harold? I get to create the characters and block it.
“This year is a rebuilding year for us,” Snyder said. “We haven’t performed in awhile because of COVID, with me taking over with direction and we’re seeing numbers dwindling in the fine arts, I wanted to do a big show that everyone knows.
“The goal is for these kids to have fun,” she explained. “I tell them the beauty about theater is that it’s storytelling. Theater is a way to escape into another world and experience a story.”
In “The Music Man,” Harold Hill, played by Brennen Holman, is a traveling con man who arrives in the fictional Midwestern town of River City and convinces local residents to start a band by purchasing uniforms and instruments from him.
Not being a musician himself, Hill’s plan is to leave town as soon as he collects the money. Town librarian Marian Paroo, played by Eme Lamberson, suspects Hill is a fraud, but holds her tongue because her moody brother Winthrop, played by Dreydin Lockhart, is excited about the band.
Along the way, Harold develops feelings for Marian, and has to make a difficult decision about skipping town.
The cast is relatively young, with just two seniors, Holman and Brooklyn Lockhart, who plays Mrs. Laroo, Marian’s mother.
In an effort to rebuild the program, an elementary club began in 2018 with 10 students. It grew to 37 this year, with students in grades 3-6 from both Butler and Riverdale schools. That group performed in March.
“This year has been a year of growth for the theater department in many ways,” Snyder said. “We’re almost half junior high and half high school. We’re very, very young.
“For a lot of them, it’s their very first show. Some of them saw our last production, ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ and decided it was pretty cool and something they wanted to be part of.
“I wanted to do these really popular, big hit shows so that it’s just more fun,” she said. “I want it to be fun and memorable, attract people in the audience but also to be in the shows.”
The creative team — consisting of Snyder, new choir and theater arts instructor Andrew McElhaney, art and technical teacher instructor Jeff Weimer, choreographer Rachel Dillon, and theater manager Jeff Morr and assistant Wyatt Brooks — and a group of “incredibly talented students” are eager to perform.
“I’ve really enjoyed watching and helping these students try something new,” Snyder said. “I love seeing the confidence in each of these actors as they find success on stage. I’ve watched junior high students step up and perform along with high school students with an eagerness to learn.
“I’ve watched my high school students encourage one another and continue to step out of their comfort zone to support their fellow classmates.”
