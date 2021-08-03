340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
Book sale
The Friends of the Butler Public Library runs through Aug. 10. Monday, Aug. 9 is $2 bag day. Tuesday, Aug. 10 is freebie day.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
The August craft is fairy clothespins.
Upcoming events
There will be quilting meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A quilting weekend is planned Friday through Sunday.
StoryTime returns to the library in September. Toddlers, ages 2 years and under, is 10-10:30 a.m. each Thursday. Tiny tales, for ages 3-5 years, is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday. Ages 3 and up is 5:30-6:30 p.m. each Monday.
The next doTerra essential oil class will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The topic is “I’ve got an oil for that!”
Fine-free summer
For August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed, and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
New materials available
Arts and photography: “Seek You: A Journey through American Loneliness” by Kristen Radtke.
Biographies and memoirs: “Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light” by Helen Ellis. “Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood” by Cheryl Diamond. “The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter” by Kai Bird. “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore. “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America” by Willie Nelson.
Audio books: “Dead by Dawn” by Paul Doiron. “Fly Away” by Kristin Hannah. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave.
Large print: “Sunrise by the Sea” by Jenny Colgan. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner. “The Stepsisters” by Susan Mallery. “Waiting for Tom Hanks” and “Not Like the Movies,” both by Kerry Winfrey.
Entertainment: “Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old” by Steven Petrow.
Science fiction: “Starlight Enclave” by R.A. Salvatore.
Teen: “Cinderella is Dead” and “This Poison Heart,” both by Kalynn Bayron. “Love in English” by Maria E. Andreu. “That Weekend” by Kara Thomas.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday that the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
• The children’s garden club meets at 4 p.m. each Wednesday. Upcoming topics include weeding, watering and pruning, chlorophyll transfers and a garden club party. Children can sign up at the circulation desk.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
