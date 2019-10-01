Police make arrests
Tammy Lovely, 47, of Butler was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 16 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Mark Smith, 57, of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Sept. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on two charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Kyle Yoquelet, 27, of the 5700 block of C.R. 11, Garrett, was arrested at 11:27 a.m. Sept. 18 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant charging him domestic battery as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony.
Todd Wulff, 46, of the 3200 block of East Bellefontaine, Hamilton, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Sept. 20 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amy Brown-Nicholas, 31, of the 500 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Sept. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Driver complains of
neck pain after crash
BUTLER — A Butler woman was transported to an area hospital after complaining of neck pain following a two-vehicle crash just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Broadway Sept. 20, Butler Police said.
Kathie L. Troder, 61, of the 2200 block of C.R. 71, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox east on Main Street (U.S. 6) when her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2006 Chevrolet CK 1500 driven by Blaine E. Alleshouse, 73, of the 1000 block of S.R. 1, Butler.
Police said Alleshouse disregarded the red traffic signal and struck the front driver’s side of Troder’s vehicle.
Alleshouse complained of knee pain. A juvenile passenger in the Alleshouse vehicle did not complain of any injuries, police said.
Total damage was estimated to be between $10,000-$25,000.
