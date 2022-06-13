There were so many great photos — too many to print — from Saturday's Class 2A softball state championship game. If you couldn't be there, hopefully these photos give you an idea what the atmosphere was like as Eastside defeated North Posey 2-1 for its first state championship since 1998.
