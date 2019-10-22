AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in September in DeKalb County.
Zachary Lee Coy, 22, Auburn and Destiny Ann Ingraffia, 19, Auburn.
Burl Craig Collins, 37, Auburn and Jasmine Nichol Cooley, 36, Auburn.
James Martin Smith, 49, Butler and Gail Jeanene Miller, 45, Montpelier, Ohio.
Duane Howard Griffis, 53, LaOtto and Donna Lee Shireman, 45, Warsaw.
Charles Michael Vanderpool, 59, Auburn and Rosalie Gizzle Fugate, 60, Auburn.
Jorge Hernandez Jr., 26, Auburn and Destiny Starr Click, 22, Waterloo.
Mitchell Robert Wilson, 26, Auburn and Caitlin Janelle Krebs, 25, Auburn.
Phillip Paul Pynaert III, 41, Garrett and Leslie Ilene Blech, 44, Leo.
Ryan Gene Emenhiser, 37, St. Joe and Catherine Sue Drew, 39, Butler.
Matthew Kyle German, 31, Auburn and Amanda Renea Wolschleger, 30, Auburn.
Nicholas Edward Henry, 24, Waterloo and Ashlie Mae Roll, 23, Waterloo.
William Ray Webb, 59, Huntington and Rita Rae Bauman, 58, Auburn.
Austin Steven Groff, 28, Garrett and Emily Rena Caywood, 28, Garrett.
Christopher Wayne Hodges Jr., 20, Auburn and Faith Kathleen Hedges, 20, St. Joe.
Neil Sean Justice, 46, Auburn and Julie Ann Bye, 47, Harlan.
Harry Anderson Timmis, 54, Butler and Nicole Marie Wright, 34, Butler.
Robert Lee McNay, 38, Garrett and Vanessa Lynn Kimmel, 35, Garrett.
Stanley Charles Shroads, 40, Auburn and Collishea Ann Harty, 43, Auburn.
Christopher John Clontz, 27, Bluffton and Jaime Lee Richards, 26, Garrett.
Justin Wayne Crowder, 28, Auburn and Alexandria Dawn Farrell, 26, Auburn.
Brock Michael Likens, 26, Butler and Samantha Marie Mayer, 26, Butler.
Thomas Lee Hofferman, 36, Auburn and Candace Marie Beber, 38, Auburn.
Nathan George Firestine, 21, Garrett and Kaitlyn Marie Stoy, 18, Hamilton.
Levi Charles Johnson, 30, Butler and Melissa Dawn Chriswell, 40, Butler.
Allen Michael Fuleki-Parker, 22, Auburn and Destinee Noeel Schlegel, 21, Antwerp, Ohio.
Corey Ray Fitzpatrick, 25, Auburn and Erin Marie Shuman, 24, Butler.
Dalton Joseph Premo, 23, Waterloo and Alyssa Michelle Lynn Mast, 23, Edgerton, Ohio.
Daniel Keith Wortman, 21, Garrett and Ryah Kay Dickson, 20, Garrett.
Kenneth Ervin Baum, 27, Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania and Corinda Sue Traina, 34, Enola, Pennsylvania.
Jason Roy David, 49, Waterloo and Melanie Ann Myers, 54, Waterloo.
Eric Spencer Fomley, 26, Garrett and Cassandra Kay DePew, 29, Garrett.
Jeffery Bryon Shelburne, 33, Auburn and Tatum Michelle Ritchie, 25, Auburn.
David Billy Daniels, 54, Garrett and Suzanne Grace Hurd, 56, Garrett.
Todd Anthony Lucarelli, 45, Garrett and Tina Renee Flory, 50, Garrett.
Clinton Dane Custer, 28, Auburn and Amy Elizabeth Norton, 35, Auburn.
Wesley Ray Tatum, 29, Garrett and Taylor Nicole Harper, 27, Garrett.
Kyle Terry Glenn Knapp, 25, Butler and Amanda Melissa McCallister, 24, Butler.
Zachary Michael Kelley, 27, Kendallville and Laura Ashley Smarker, 28, Kendallville.
Tyler Christopher Meehan, 27, Garrett and Melissa Ann DeKoninck, 27, Garrett.
James Allen Moore, 41, Auburn and Wendy Jo Towers, 37, Edgerton, Ohio.
Wesley Lynn Sizemore, 24, Waterloo and Taylor Marie Arnett, 24, Kendallville.
Nolan Alexander Reed, 28, East Peoria, Illinois and Alexis Kyle Hooks, 22, East Peoria, Illinois.
Joash Allen Myers, 25, St. Joe and Leah Rose Graber, 29, Grabill.
