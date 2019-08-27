Nathan Carnahan
NEW HAVEN — Nathan T. Carnahan, 28, of New Haven and formerly of Butler, died Aug. 18, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
Alvin Shaffer
ORLAND — Alvin Raymond Shaffer, 92, of Orland and born in Butler, died Aug.14, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Howard Egly
WATERLOO — Howard Eugene Egly Jr., 78, of Waterloo, died Aug. 21, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Daniel Burris
AUBURN — Daniel Addison Burris, 19, of Auburn, died Aug. 18, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Beck
GARRETT — Phyllis J. Beck, 89, of Garrett, died Aug. 20, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, handled arrangements.
Jerome Newbauer
PLEASANT LAKE — Jerome Robert Newbauer, 75, of Pleasant Lake and formerly of Fremont, died Aug. 20, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Elizabeth Turnley
FREMONT — Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Turnley, 94, of Fremont, died Aug. 21, 2019.
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Patricia Likes
FREMONT — Patricia Ruth (Cope) Likes, 85, of Fremont, died Aug. 24, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Constance Frazier
FREMONT — Constance “Connie” May (Court) Frazier, 77, of Fremont, has died.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Glenn Christen
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio — Glenn O. Christen, 71, of Williamsfield, Ohio and formerly of Angola, died Aug. 20, 2019.
Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Donna Gulick
AVILLA — Donna M. Gulick, 60, of Avilla, died Aug. 19, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Gloria Parry
AVILLA — Gloria J. Parry, 91, of Avilla, died Aug. 19, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Walter Leighton
KENDALLVILLE — Walter John Leighton, 81, of Kendallville, died Aug. 19, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jerry Smith
KENDALLVILLE — Jerry Wayne Smith, 57, of Kendallville, died Aug. 18, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Anne Windle
KENDALLVILLE — Anne Windle, 73, of Kendallville, died Aug. 16, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Daniel Chivington
ALBION — Daniel K. Chivington, 62, of Albion, died Aug. 22, 2019.
DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.
Paul Sieber
ALBION — Paul “Jack” Sieber, 95, of Albion, died Aug. 23, 2019.
Harper Funeral Homes, Albion, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.