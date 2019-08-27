Nathan Carnahan

NEW HAVEN — Nathan T. Carnahan, 28, of New Haven and formerly of Butler, died Aug. 18, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.

Alvin Shaffer

ORLAND — Alvin Raymond Shaffer, 92, of Orland and born in Butler, died Aug.14, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Howard Egly

WATERLOO — Howard Eugene Egly Jr., 78, of Waterloo, died Aug. 21, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Daniel Burris

AUBURN — Daniel Addison Burris, 19, of Auburn, died Aug. 18, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Phyllis Beck

GARRETT — Phyllis J. Beck, 89, of Garrett, died Aug. 20, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, handled arrangements.

Jerome Newbauer

PLEASANT LAKE — Jerome Robert Newbauer, 75, of Pleasant Lake and formerly of Fremont, died Aug. 20, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Elizabeth Turnley

FREMONT — Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Turnley, 94, of Fremont, died Aug. 21, 2019.

D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Patricia Likes

FREMONT — Patricia Ruth (Cope) Likes, 85, of Fremont, died Aug. 24, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Constance Frazier

FREMONT — Constance “Connie” May (Court) Frazier, 77, of Fremont, has died.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Glenn Christen

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio — Glenn O. Christen, 71, of Williamsfield, Ohio and formerly of Angola, died Aug. 20, 2019.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Donna Gulick

AVILLA — Donna M. Gulick, 60, of Avilla, died Aug. 19, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Gloria Parry

AVILLA — Gloria J. Parry, 91, of Avilla, died Aug. 19, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Walter Leighton

KENDALLVILLE — Walter John Leighton, 81, of Kendallville, died Aug. 19, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jerry Smith

KENDALLVILLE — Jerry Wayne Smith, 57, of Kendallville, died Aug. 18, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Anne Windle

KENDALLVILLE — Anne Windle, 73, of Kendallville, died Aug. 16, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Daniel Chivington

ALBION — Daniel K. Chivington, 62, of Albion, died Aug. 22, 2019.

DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.

Paul Sieber

ALBION — Paul “Jack” Sieber, 95, of Albion, died Aug. 23, 2019.

Harper Funeral Homes, Albion, is handling arrangements.

