BUTLER — Help wanted signs are prolific throughout the region as employers are looking for workers.
The City of Butler is looking for help too, in the form of people willing to serve on the City Council.
Since October, District 3 has been without representation on the City Council following the resignation of Gary Miller, leaving the council with just four of a possible five voting members.
Miller announced he would be giving up the seat as he was moving out of Butler. Miller, a Republican, was appointed as a replacement for long-time council member Tammy Davis, who like Miller, moved out of the community.
Because a Republican was elected to represent District 3, the new person must also be a Republican.
District 3 includes everything south of U.S. 6 (Main Street) and west of S.R. 1 (South Broadway), with the exception of the 100 blocks of West Depot, West Main and West Oak to Eastern Avenue. Those blocks are part of District 2, represented by Gale Ryan.
Since Miller’s resignation, Mayor Mike Hartman said he has gone through the voter registration information provided by DeKalb County Republican Party chairman Rick Ring to look for a new member.
The Republican precinct committee or county Republican party chairman have the authority to appoint replacement members.
“I’ve made contact with about four people I thought would be a good fit to fill Gary’s position, but they all declined because of time commitment issues,” Hartman said. “We’ve just kind of been in limbo.”
“We have been searching for a replacement for several months now, and have not found anyone who is interested in taking the position,” Ring said.
While there has been a quorum of at least three of the five possible council members at every meeting since Miller’s resignation, there was one instance when a vote had to be delayed because only three members were present.
That happened when the council was considering whether to annex property for Forest River had to be delayed due to illness since two-thirds of the council members were not present.
“We had to reschedule the vote for the following week when that council member was available,” Hartman explained.
In addition to attending council meetings the first and third Mondays of each month, council members also serve on various committees and possibly the Plan Commission and Redevelopment Commission that report to the rest of the council.
“We like to have our council people present when we have our activities and festivals downtown, just to be out there for the public to see them,” Hartman said. “We want somebody that’s going to be involved. I don’t just want to get a field filler just to put somebody in there.
“This person is going to have to be involved, recognize the vision we have going forward and want to help the community grow.”
“There should always be good communication between the council and the mayor,” Ring said. “They don’t always have to agree, but there should always be good communication.
“Mike Hartman has done an excellent job in doing that with his council,” Ring said. “Hopefully, we can find someone who is interested in building that relationship and helping Butler move toward the future.
“Mike has been doing a great job with improvements in Butler and keeping Butler moving forward. He needs as many partners in that as he can find.”
At Monday’s meeting, District 2 council member Gale Ryan submitted his resignation as he is also moving, but to another district that already has representation. That leaves the City Council with three members, two short of a full body.
People interested in either seat should contact Hartman at City Hall, 868-5200, or Ring at 615-7474 or by email at rick@dekalbcountygop.com.
