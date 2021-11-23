ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has announced students selected to the first-quarter honor roll.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Distinguished honor roll represents all A grades.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Nicholas Barth, Laelah Collins, Mallory Davidhizar, Otto Dickerhoff, Huck Keener, Henry Rivir, Sophia Spencer, Ryder Stark, Ayidrian Turner, Beau Tyree and Ava Yoder.
Honor roll
Morgan Ball, Jonathan Bultemeier, Audrina Collie, Isaac Daniels, Claire Delgado, Alexa Edgar, Charlotte Flater, Caroline Hooley, Connor Kimmel, Kendall Kreischer, Conner McKean, Hailee Raver, Amber Rellos, William Scott, Levi Shipe, Monroe Smith, Parker Stewart and Sunny Wiley.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Tate Kitchen, Marissa Lehrman, Allison Peters, Maleah Reinig and Anna Ruckman.
Honor roll
Madeline Bultemeier, Jaxon Carter, Riley Cummins, Luke Davis, Lyla Davis, Eli Dickes, Destinee Erne, Madelyn Ferguson, Cailynn Glander, Carter Goldsmith, June Graber, Alivia Holcomb, Shay Miller, Abigail Prosser, Kylee Richards, Jordi Sebert, Emmeleigh Shake, Brantlee Shull, Bethany Strong and Morgan Wahl.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Brooklyn Davidhizar, Allykzandra Hamilton, Remington Keener, Andrew McClain, Isaias Oney, Emerson Reinig, Broderick Smith, Zoey Smith, Lily Spencer, Levi Steury, Sienna Stilley, Gavin Strong, Kenzi West and Ryder West.
Honor roll
Khloe Akey, Addison Carey, Tabitha Cox, Scott Cummins, Luke Daniels, Quentin Dickerhoff, Emma Dickes, Harper Freeman, Ellyana Fuller, Alexis Grimes, Leah Kreischer, Jayilah Mullins, Karalynn Oliver, Lane Payton, Ava Roark, Leroy Ruckman, Paige Santos, Taytin Shaffer, Levi Shull, Aaron Strong and Breydin Studebaker.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Wade Aschleman, Ethan Bartell, Keaton Brown, Cori Carnahan, Mackenzie Dawkins, Ava Delgado, Gage Fogle, Gavin Franklin, Olivia Lehrman, Bo Martin, Greenleigh Suffel and Railyn Warstler.
Honor roll
Jayden Ball, Jackson Burley, Kain Carter, Gage Donaldson, Lindsay Emerick, Mason Ferguson, Payton Geeraedts, Emily Graves, Cooper Kaiser, Haidence Keen, Jayden Makin, Kaylyn Mayberry, Ava Mendoza, Cole Ranger, Hunter Rece, Ty Sebert, Maliah Snook, Lillian Snyder, Addison Stoy and Wyatt Tolley.
