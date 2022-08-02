BUTLER — While they are currently not allowed on city streets, golf cart usage in Butler could be reality in the future.
The process took a step forward Monday, with a 5-0 vote, the Butler City Council authorized City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh — with input from the Butler Police Department and city officials — to draft an ordinance that could permit new vehicle uses on city streets in the future.
What form the ordinance takes — and what vehicles other than golf carts may or may not be permitted — isn’t clear, but the measure will have a vote.
The move came at the suggestion of Mayor Mike Hartman near the conclusion of the meeting.
“What direction do you want to go?” he asked council members. “Do you want to proceed and have Cedric and the chief (Mark Heffelfinger) start putting an ordinance together or do you not want to proceed at all?”
“I would want the police department heavily involved with drafts back and forth before we’re comfortable bringing an ordinance in front of the council,” Hollabaugh said.
“Once an ordinance is in front of the council, you’re free to make as many changes as you would like to it,” he continued. “I think the first step is for me to get with the police department and draft something, basically a proposed ordinance.”
Hartman added, “By doing an ordinance, they’re not committed to vote yes on this. They can still vote no once you get down to it. This is just getting the process going versus tabling it.”
“I’m not against it if it is something we can propose safely,” District 1 council member Tracey Hawkins said. “I think (proponents of the measure) have done their due diligence in getting people together and coming to meetings.
“It’s my opinion that we should move forward with it.”
Council members Darren Alloway, Mark Cline, Eric Johnson and Bill White agreed with Hawkins’ sentiments.
“I feel we should move forward and at least give (the city attorney and police department) the chance to draft something that we can look at,” Cline said.
“I’m in agreement,” White said. “I’d like to move forward with the proposal.”
“To say “no” right now isn’t fair to them,” Johnson said of golf cart proponents. “It’s going to be a tough one to pass because there’s a lot of obstacles as far as safety.”
“So far, the only ones who have come here are the ones who want it,” Hawkins said. “Nobody’s come here and said they’re against it.”
“I’ve had people tell me they’re against it,” Johnson said.
When an ordinance is presented for the council’s consideration, “Everybody will have their say at that time,” Alloway said.
Hawkins made a motion — with Alloway seconding — to authorize Hollabaugh to draft a golf cart ordinance for consideration.
In other business, Hartman and City Superintendent Eric Dohner said a town hall meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight for residents to learn more about the forthcoming infrastructure projects on North and South Broadway.
Dohner said South Broadway work is slated to begin later this month and will impact vehicle travel on the street. When possible, the road will be open but it may need to be closed.
“We want the public to be very well informed about this project,” Hartman said.
City Planner Vivian Likes said representatives from SES Environmental returned to conduct additional soil borings at the former Bohn Aluminum facility on West Main Street. She will reach out to SES about when the company plans to submit a report of its findings.
Likes said there seems to be a proliferation of temporary signs in the street rights-of-way. While Butler allows signs in yards, by code, she said signs are not permitted in the right-of-way — the area between the sidewalk and street. Signs in the right-of-way also pose a vision issue for motorists at intersections, she said.
Likes said about 20 vendors, many on a rotating basis, are participating in the farmer’s market each Friday in the parking lot along the west side of the police station.
Dohner and Hartman said they have received communication from the Indiana Department of Transportation about Norfolk Southern wanting to close both the U.S. 6 and southernmost S.R. 1 railroad crossings for repairs Aug. 15-20.
A construction sign in advance of the C.R. 65 crossing is already posted at Federal and Walnut streets.
Hartman and Dohner both expressed concern about multiple railroad crossings being closed at the same time.
“We’ve been through that before,” Dohner said. “It’s not a good situation.”
In response to a complaint about weeds and vegetation in South Side Park, Dohner said the area has been sprayed twice and weeds have been pulled. To eliminate the problem, the mulch will need to be replaced and more weeds pulled.
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry submitted his July activity report.
There were 13 notices of brush and weeds, with all issues resolved. There were 20 instances of tall grass. A city crew mowed one of those properties. There was one notice of no work permit.
Fry noted there were two warnings each of non-running vehicles and vehicles with expired plates. Those situations have been resolved. An instance of a dog escaping a fence has been resolved with repairs made to the fence.
Fry thanked County Line Church of God for assistance in cleaning up a West Oak Street property, including weeds and tree trimming around the house and out buildings.
