BUTLER — The City of Butler is shopping for a potential new insurance carrier.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck made the announcement at Monday’s Board of Works meeting.
Eck said current carrier PHP announced a 19% premium increase for 2021 for employee insurance. The current plan expires Dec. 31.
“We are shopping around,” Eck said. “Hopefully, we’ll have better prices for our next meeting.”
Earlier, the Board of Works approved three-year contracts with Advanced Disposal for garbage collection and Whitley Environmental for curbside recycling.
Currently, Advanced Disposal holds contracts for both garbage collection and recycling, but subcontracts the latter to Whitley Environmental. Butler residents pay $15.04 per month for those services.
In bids approved by the board, residents would pay $16.58 per month for garbage collection and curbside recycling in 2021. In 2023, the final year of the contract, the monthly rate would be $16.72.
Both companies’ submitted garbage bids included fees for monthly pickup and a city-applied administrative fee of 67 cents.
While Whitley Environmental submitted the lower garbage collection bid at $8.73 ($10.18 with monthly large-item pickup and administrative fees included), the Board of Works chose to stay with Advanced Disposal because of differences in the monthly large-item collection policies between the companies.
The difference came down to Whitley Environmental picking up only two large items each month, while Advanced Disposal has no limit.
“I have talked with a few local residents about it, and most didn’t really like the idea of being limited,” Haywood said. “A lot of times, if you remodel a room or something, you have multiple large items.”
Advanced Disposal bid $9.60 for garbage service. With the large item and administrative fees added, the final total is $12.83.
Advanced Disposal’s price would decrease each of the next two years, to $12.82 in 2022 and $12.70 in 2023, as the monthly large-item fee would drop to $1.94 by 2023.
Whitley Environmental was also the low bidder for curbside recycling at $3.75 per month in 2021. That would increase to $3.88 in 2022 and $4.02 in 2023. Advanced Disposal’s recycling bid was $7.50 in 2021, $7.69 in 2022 and $7.88 in 2023.
In other business, the Board of Works amended and finalized two vehicle purchases.
Originally, Butler planned to trade in a 2001 International dump truck for a 2020 Freightliner from Stoops Freightliner. That purchase price was to be $124,099, with Stoops offering $7,500 in trade for the old dump truck.
City officials believe they can sell the old truck for more money, however, and instead will pay Stoops $131,599 for the new dump truck. It will be paid by borrowing from three different accounts within the city’s general fund and repaid by the motor vehicle highway fund.
Butler intended to buy a new dump truck next year, then this unit became available.
Likewise, city officials are acting on another opportunity to replace an aging sewer cleaning unit with an in-stock demonstration unit.
The 2020 unit will be purchased for $426,130 from Brown Equipment of Fort Wayne. The city will make a $75,000 down payment and receive $42,000 in trade for its truck. The remaining $309,130 will be financed through the Indiana Bond Bank with a 1.088% interest rate over five years.
An individual is purchasing the Broadway Efficiencies apartment building — formerly Hotel Butler and Hotel Butler Residential Center — on a land contract.
A masonry company is making repairs to the brick façade, parapet, cornices and tuckpointing, City Planner Steve Bingham and City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said.
Additional work includes electrical and plumbing repairs. Bingham recommended follow-up inspections to monitor the work.
That building was the subject of a city Unsafe Building Committee hearing in October. The hearing has been continued to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Hearings on two other properties also will take place Nov. 16.
The Board of Works approved a $6,983 bid from Case to replace a bucket for the backhoe and a $9,348 bid from Burke to replace edging and install a new wheelchair ramp for the play area in Mason Park.
Hollabaugh said the city has been approved to join the Houston Galveston Area Council’s Cooperative Purchasing Program for future equipment purchases. The group submits bids on behalf of communities and government agencies, and also holds regular webinars on its services.
About a month ago, the City of Butler received notice from the State of Michigan about a former police vehicle found abandoned in that state.
Hollabaugh said the former police vehicle was traded in for new vehicle. Michigan officials said Butler was responsible for penalties as the last registered owner.
Hollabaugh said he submitted an objection, explaining that it was traded in and was subsequently sold at auction. Monday, he told the Board of Works that Michgan’s Secretary of State office called to say that Butler is not responsible for any tow fees or penalties related to the vehicle.
With funds from the federal CARES act, the Butler police and fire departments will purchase new radio equipment. The police department will spend up to $74,353 and the fire department will spend up to $13,504 to replace radio equipment.
DeKalb County Historian John Bry will be in Butler Saturday to discuss the mausoleum in Butler Cemetery. Mayor Mike Hartman said Bry may offer advice on facade grants and ways to utilize the former Butler Company property once cleanup has been completed.
“I’m looking to meeting him and see what ideas he has,” Hartman said. “I want to reassure him this is not going to be a meeting and he won’t hear from us again. We’ll keep in contact and see if we can’t get something rolling on the mausoleum and some of these things downtown.”
