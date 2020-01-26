WATERLOO — Eastside freshman Brielle Carter doesn’t consider herself to be a trail blazer, even if she’s doing something not everyone would be willing to do.
Involved in gymnastics since age 4, Carter, now 14, wanted to compete at the high school level, but Eastside Junior-Senior High School hasn’t offered it as a sport since the 1984-1985 season.
When her parents, Tim and Erin Carter, went to the Indiana High School Athletic Association a little over a year ago, they were given two options: transfer to a school that offered gymnastics or seek permission to practice with another school.
The first option was a no-go according to Carter’s mom.
“She’s worked really, really hard, and she’s always wanted to compete in high school,” Erin Carter said of her daughter. “We’ve lived in the school district the whole time.
“(The IHSAA) said for her to be able to compete, she had to switch to another school. She was adamant, ‘I’m not switching schools.’ She loves it at Eastside.”
Since changing schools wasn’t going to happen, the Carters chose the next best thing, with DeKalb being the closest school offering gymnastics.
To do that, Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard and principal Larry Yoder had to give their blessing, as did DeKalb athletic director Chris Rhodes and principal Marcus Wagner.
“(We were told by the IHSAA), if your athletic director says no or your principal says no, then she just can’t compete.
“I’m so thankful,” Erin Carter said. “Mr. Willard has been amazing helping, supporting and giving her this opportunity.”
Once both schools were in agreement, extra steps were taken, namely contacting all of the schools on DeKalb’s schedule to receive their blessings for Brielle to compete. Erin serves as her daughter’s coach.
It’s been a great relationship. A ready smile grows as Brielle talks about her experiences.
While she represents Eastside, Carter considers herself just another member of DeKalb’s team, even though she doesn’t go to the same school. The girls practice every day at the CCC across from DeKalb High School, where home meets are held.
“I was kind of shy, but they were just themselves and pushed me to be myself around them,” Brielle said. “They cheer for me in all of my events. It just feels like I’m part of their team, which is awesome.”
“She just goes to all the meets that DeKalb goes too,” her mother added. “I pick her up every day from Eastside.” Brielle received permission to ride with the Baron gymnastic team to their competitions.
“She wanted to have that team experience, riding the bus and bonding,” Erin said. “Even though she’s not really on their team, the girls are really good to her. The DeKalb girls have been so kind. They include her, they support her and they encourage her.”
“I told her, ‘You’re kind of opening doors for younger girls to maybe be able to do this,’” Brielle’s mother said. “I’ve gotten messages from other people asking, ‘When did Eastside get a gymnastics team?’ I’m hoping we can bring it back. Those girls deserve to compete too.
“I just think it’s really cool,” she added. “I’m thankful that she has the opportunity.
“I told her, ‘This is really brave of you to do this on your own.’ I wouldn’t have been able to do it. I’d have been too shy.”
Gymnastics competitions consist of four skills: uneven bars, floor exercise, vault and balance beam.
Girls have the option or specializing in one or two events, or competing in the all-around, which is all four events.
Brielle said her favorite event alternates between floor exercise and the uneven bars.
“I really can’t choose between the two,” she said. “A good day with the bars is keeping my legs straight on everything and hit my cast handstand.
“A good day on floor is when I’m really feeling it, getting a lot of power on my tumbling passes and making it all around on my jumps.”
She doesn’t see herself as a trail blazer.
“I don’t really think of it that way. I know people probably think it’s cool that there’s a gymnastics team now.
She offered advice to younger girls who may have an interest in gymnastics down the road: “Don’t be afraid, even if you have to stand out there alone,” Brielle said. “Don’t be afraid to do it, because once you’re doing it, you won’t regret it.”
