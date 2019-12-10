INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2020 Senate page program, said state Sens. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn and Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.
Through the full-day program, students in grades 6-12 can tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet with their state senator.
“Eligible students who are able to come to the Statehouse and page with the Senate will acquire experiences that they can’t receive in a classroom setting,” Glick said. “My colleagues and I strongly encourage anyone interested in public policy to consider applying while they’re still in school.”
Kruse also shared his thoughts on the Senate page program.
“I’ve always felt a strong connection to the page program,” Kruse said. “I believe my experience paging many years ago helped open my eyes to what I was called to be — an Indiana public servant. I know that many students feel that same spark after they page for the Senate, which is why I happily speak with students year-to-year and explain what’s happening on the Senate floor.”
The Senate page program will begin in January and run through early March. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session.
Pages begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.
For more information or to apply, visit IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
