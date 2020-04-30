BUTLER — There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to planning future events, nearly all related to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings.
That was the case at Tuesday’s Butler Recreation Board meeting.
Because of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive orders, which presently limit public gatherings — including government and board meetings — to no more than 10 people, there are no clear answers if Butler Days or Movies in the Park at Butler’s South Side Park will take place this summer or not.
The park board heard information but took no action on a proposal from Brian Miller for a disc golf course in Maxton Park.
Miller, who is part of a disc golf group based in Fort Wayne, said members travel to different courses to play. Players flip discs toward each hole in the form of baskets that hang around a metal pole.
If Butler were to host tournaments, the course would need 18 holes, but Miller told the board, “I can make the course whatever you desire. With the area you have, it would mostly be par 3 holes. I might be able to get a couple of par 4s in there.”
Miller’s vision would be to create the course along the east side of Big Run Creek, with a practice hole near the pavilion. The course would include the woods and open areas. Miller said it would be his goal to use the land as is.
Eighteen holes with baskets, Miller said, would cost just under $6,000. Another $700 would be needed for signage that shows the layout for each, distance and basket placement, and about $450 for sign posts. The cost did not include concrete for tee pads at each hole.
At the request of City Planner Steve Bingham, Miller said he will create an 18-hole layout that could be scaled down. Park Board member Eric Dohner offered to walk the park with Miller to identify park boundaries.
Tuesday’s meeting took place by conference call. Board President Gary Miller and members Eric Dohner, Buffy Salinas and Sherri Strock were at Butler City Hall, while member James Muzyka called in. Mayor Mike Hartman was also present.
Bingham and City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh and audience members Kelly Davidhizar, Dawn Mason and Bridget Ortiz called in.
Ortiz suggested polling citizens to gauge interest in disc golf. Salinas recommended holding clinics for people who aren’t familiar with the sport.
Moving to Butler Days, Ortiz expressed concern about a proposed contract with Cincinnati Circus.
Once a contract is signed, should Butler Days be canceled, the circus company would keep a larger percentage of the fee, including 100%t should the cancellation occur on the day of the event, except due to weather.
As it stands, Cincinnati Circus has a Butler Days performance scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, but the contract has not yet been signed.
“My concern is, is Butler Days even going to happen?” Ortiz asked. “If there’s any question, I don’t think we should sign that contract.” She recommended postponing a decision on the contract until May.
Hollabaugh said the contract has a clause that if there is a weather cancellation, there is a 180-day window to reschedule the performance, but nothing pertaining to situations like COVID-19 or restrictions on gatherings.
Likewise, a contract has not been signed for movie licensing for Movies in the Park, Davidhizar said. Movies in the Park typically begins in June and runs until just before the new school year begins.
Possible options include having fewer movie nights or holding the event later in the summer, Davidhizar said.
The status of the 2020 Bobcat Youth League season is also unknown.
Hartman said he was contacted by league officials about that issue. “I told them I won’t have an answer until we see what the governor does,” he said. Hartman added that he checked with several surrounding communities, with many taking the same wait-and-see approach.
Hollabaugh said parks — except for playground equipment — can be used as long as there are no more than 10 people in the area. Playgrounds must be closed under terms of the current executive order.
In other business, a master gardener, who participates in the Butler Community Garden, came forward with concerns about the garden on Federal Street.
Established two years ago under the guidance of former Public Works Manager Dan Hudson, who is no longer employed by the city, the property needs some attention.
“We’re at a point where we need to put some money into it or dissolve it,” Hartman said. According to the master gardener, Hartman said the soil needs to be worked and the compost bins need to be addressed.
In its first year, citizens were able to work individual plots, but the master gardener told Hartman that changed last year to one large plot where people could work certain areas.
“The park board needs to take this over and determine a budget, decide whether to continue it or dissolve it,” the mayor said.
Similar groups in other communities have oversight bodies. A suggestion was made to see if a local church would be interested in helping with the community garden.
“I think there were good intentions, but there was not a lot of oversight,” Hartman said. “It started out as a good idea, but I think we need to pull the reins in a little bit.”
Bingham said Indiana Michigan Power has purchased three lots along the south end of Jake Street for a new electrical substation at Butler’s west end.
The utility company apparently is no longer interested in the Susie Park property. The current Butler substation is located along Walnut Street, west of Federal Street close to that park.
