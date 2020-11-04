ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the first-quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade. Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Jaxon Carter, Riley Cummins, Luke Davis, Lyla Davis, Madelyn Ferguson, Tate Kitchen, Marissa Lehrman, Allison Peters, Anna Ruckman and Emmeleigh Shake.
Honor roll
Madeleine Bultemeier, Emily Byanski, Destinee Erne, Blake Gerke, Cailynn Glander, Carter Goldsmith, Alivia Holcomb, Shay Miller, Tyler Raisor, Kylee Richards, Jordi Sebert, Brantlee Shull, Bethany Strong, Morgan Wahl and Ethan Wilder.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Camille Abel, Brooklyn Davidhizar, Sarah Holt, Isaias Oney, Levi Steury, Kenzi West and Ryder West.
Honor roll
Khloe Akey, Tabitha Cox, Quentin Dickerhoff, Harper Freeman, Ellyanna Fuller, Allykzandra Hamilton, Remington Keener, Andrew McClain, Lane Payton, Tacoma Renfrow, Ava Roark, Leroy Ruckman, Paige Santos, Danielle Sewards, Broderick Smith, Zoey Smith, Sienna Stilley, Gavin Strong and Gibson Ullom.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Jayden Ball, Keaton Brown, Cori Carnahan, Mackenzie Dawkins, Gavin Franklin, Olivia Lehrman, Bo Martin, Ty Sebert and Railyn Warstler.
Honor roll
Wade Aschleman, Delilah Barbrie, Ethan Bartell, Gage Fogle, Payton Geeraedts, Allison Gerke, Emily Graves, Jada Hankey, Cooper Kaiser, Haidence Keen, Kaleb Long, Kaylyn Mayberry, Ava Mendoza, Cole Ranger, Hunter Rece, Maliah Snook, Lillian Snyder, Greenleigh Suffel and Scarlett Ullom.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Cooper Abel, Charlis Austin, Dakota Beals, Carly Carnahan, Koen Cazemier, Evan Elden, Owen Holt, Lucy Kitchen, Alexas Lamberson, Emmi Prough, Job Richman, Faith Spicer, Caitlin Steffen and Stella Steury.
Honor roll
Davaney Collins, Zoie Crothers, Braden Gerke, Nevaeh Heyman, Trae Ioor, Kelly Laney, Emily McClain, Logan Pask, Addisyn Shull, Wyatt Shull, Maddux Smith and Bryce Strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.