340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Upcoming events
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events and meetings:
• The Afternoon Readers Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room. This month’s discussion book is “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
• Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography Unit will be parked and open for appointments at the library on Thursday, May 6. To schedule a mammogram, call 483-1847 or (800) 727-8439, ext. 68120.
• In May, teens can earn a chance to win a free specialty drink from the Cupbearer Cafe by competing in the library’s teen trivia contest. For each month of trivia teens complete, Ms. Teya will place your name in a jar. After three months, she will draw a name.
New materials available
Biography: “Winter Pasture: One Woman’s Journey with China’s Kazakh Herders” by Lin Juan.
History: “Three Ordinary Girls: The Remarkable Story of Three Dutch Teenagers Who Became Spies, Saboteurs, Nazi Assassins and World War II Heroes” by Tim Brady.
Audio books: “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley; “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford; “Pride and Premeditation” (Jane Austen murder mystery) by Tirzah Price; “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly; “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab; “Turn a Blind Eye” (William Warwick novel) by Jeffrey Archer.
Health, mind and body: “Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess: 5 Simple, Scientifically Proven Steps to Reduce Anxiety, Stress and Toxic Thinking” by Dr. Caroline Leaf.
Religion and spirituality: “The Importance of Worshiping Together: Vital Biblical Dynamics for Unified Worship” by Shamblin Stone.
Science fiction and fantasy: “Breath by Breath: Step by Step, Book Three” by Morgan Llywelyn; “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir.
Teen: “Realm Breaker” by Victoria Aveyard.
Events and activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• The Hungry, Hungry Caterpillar story walk is on display in the children’s department. Be sure to visit and walk your family through the story together.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes are on break until fall.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
Citizens ages 16 and up who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
