BUTLER — Butler firefighters will be able to talk with their Ohio neighbors to the east thanks to a purchase approved by the Board of Works Sept. 7.
At Tuesday’s Board of Works meeting, Butler Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said some departments in northwest Ohio, including Edgerton, are switching to a new 800 Mhz radio system, but it is different than the system used in Indiana.
Because the departments work closely together on mutual aid calls on either side of the state line, communication is essential.
In the past, the departments have exchanged radios in order to communicate. Currently, Williams County uses a 400 Mhz system.
Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson approved a $20,234.44 bid from J&K Communications of Columbia City to purchase four hand-held radios and one truck radio.
“Right now, the only way we communicate is we’ve swapped a couple of radios. They have a couple of our 800 radios for when they come over here,” he said.
“Out of everybody in this area, we probably work the most with Edgerton,” Shultz explained. “Any structure fire that we have, they’re first on the callout. We spend a lot of time over there. We’re on their callouts for everything, except maybe on the east side of their territory.”
The new radios also will enable Butler firefighters to communicate with Hicksville, Ohio, which is on the same system to which Edgerton is transitioning.
In other fire department business, Shultz said one reserve and four junior members are in the midst of first responder training. The reserve is also completing firefighter 1 and firefighter 2 training. The juniors — who are in high school — can’t pursue advanced training until they reach age 18.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said a new controller at CJ Automotive has been making regular biweekly payments to bring down a balance owed to the city. The controller plans to have the remaining $25,317 outstanding balance paid within two months, Eck said.
The board approved several proposals from city Superintendent Eric Dohner.
One quote, for $15,795 with Culy Contracting of Winchester, will replace 13 manhole castings and covers. The other quote, for $3,700 from GP Designs of Marion, is for a 25-foot Christmas tree, to replace a live tree that is dying.
Dohner said he also plans to upgrade the electrical service at the southwest corner of Main and Broadway.
A third proposal, for $20,800 with Donohue & Associates, will do additional soil borings and survey work in the event the city receives a grant for North Broadway infrastructure improvements. The city has applied for a $5 million State Water Infrastructure Fund grant to help pay for the upgrades.
“If we do qualify for this grant, everything’s got to move fast because it’s got to be fully designed by Jan. 1,” Dohner explained. Grant awards will be announced at the end of September.
Later, board members made no changes to an agreement with Parkview Hospital for housing a paramedic ambulance in Butler. Parkview pays the city $750 each month.
Shultz and Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger discussed procedures they are exploring because of longer ambulance response times.
“One of the problems we’re having is EMS, ambulances, Parkview, refuses to go signal 10 (red lights and siren), which means they don’t speed,” Heffelfinger said.
“They go the speed limit, which is not bad if they’re coming from the fire station to the south edge of town, but when they’re coming from Kendallville, Auburn, Avilla driving 55, it’s taking 5-10 minutes longer to get there.”
A local board, comprised of police chiefs, DeKalb Central Dispatch and county officials have discussed the situation.
“That’s something we’re really trying to gripe about,” Heffelfinger said. “Hold your breath for two minutes. Tell me two minutes isn’t a long time.”
Firefighters and first responders will be called upon more to handle medical calls.
Shultz said the fire department is exploring the purchase of a machine that can do cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
“CCR (cardio cerebral resuscitation, a hospital protocol) starts when the medics get there, and you have to go 45 minutes” to attempt to revive an individual who is not breathing, Shultz explained. “Forty-five minutes after they get there, and it took them a half-hour to get there, is a long time.”
Should the department decide to move forward, Shultz said he would pursue funding from local companies to help pay for the equipment.
At the recommendation of Hollabaugh, the city will again seek new demolition bids for the property at 242 W. Cherry St.
While the property is under a court order to be demolished, owners received an opportunity from the city to perform repairs and avoid demolition, Hollabaugh said he has not received any updates since June.
