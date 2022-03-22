BUTLER — Eastside FFA members earned several awards at the District III convention hosted at the school Friday.
Eastside earned the Most Improved Chapter award. Its exhibit received second place.
Emma Brown placed first in horticulture/landscape management demonstration.
Madison Haynes placed first in employment skills.
Rowan Tinker placed first as leadership ambassador.
Brown, Haynes and Tinker will advance to state competition which takes place in June.
Logan Capp and Matthew Jacobs teamed up to finish second in plant and soil science demonstration.
The convention brought together approximately 275 FFA members representing 16 schools from northeast Indiana.
