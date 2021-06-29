Butler food pantry open Wednesday
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will be open from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
The food pantry is open the last Wednesday of each month.
Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Butler
BUTLER — Mobile vaccination clinics are planned Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Summer lunch schedule announced
BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern School District will deliver summer lunches every Wednesday throughout the summer.
Boxed food items will be available at these times and locations each Wednesday:
• 11-11:30 a.m. at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, 603 E. Green St.;
• 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway; and
• 12:45-1:15 p.m. at Riverdale Elementary School, 6127 S.R. 1, St. Joe.
Eastpoint Church meets each Sunday
Eastpoint Community Church now hosts dinner church at 4 p.m. each Sunday at the Cupbearer Cafe, 111 S. Broadway in Butler. Dinner church includes live music, a short gospel story, prayer and a community dinner.
Butler Movies in the Park schedule
BUTLER — The showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 13. The movie was canceled Friday because of inclement weather
Future movie nights are July 9, July 23 and Aug. 6.
Movies to be shown in the future are “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Tom & Jerry” and “Facing the Giants.”
Movies will begin around 9:30 p.m. each night of this free event. There will be free popcorn and bottled water. Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
The series is sponsored by the Butler Parks and Recreation Board, the Butler Public Library, Butler Police Department and Eastpoint Church.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists
meetings
BUTLER — The Butler Board of Public Works and Safety meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The Butler Common Council meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in Butler City Hall.
The Butler Plan Commission meets six times per year on the second Mondays of January, March, May, July, September and November. Meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
