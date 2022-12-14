AUBURN — For Spencerville native Mary Hollabaugh Diehl, history offers a sense of understanding of who we are and where we came from.
It’s from finding old records and linking names throughout generations and learning who you’re related to and how your family settled here.
Beginning in January, she takes the voluntary role of DeKalb County Historian as appointed by the Indiana Historical Society and Indiana Historical Bureau.
She succeeds John Bry in that role. Bry has been county historian since 2011.
County historians, Diehl said, promote local history, connect individuals and groups with history resources and encourage collaboration between local history organizations and maintain connections with the Indiana Historical Society.
For Diehl, her interest in history and her heritage began at a very young age.
“I was a timid child and spent most of my time surrounded by adults who loved history,” she said.
“Growing up in Spencerville among cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles offered me a deep understanding of our family history and how it connected us to others within our community,” she said.
“My most significant influence was by father, the late Ted A. Hollabaugh,” Diehl said. “Local history and the desire to preserve his family’s history were substantial to him.
“As my research skills began to develop, I delighted in sharing any new tidbit of information with him,” she said. “He understood the importance of saving relics from the past and how that created a sense of community within our family and neighbors.
“As we sorted through his belongings and discovered items significant to our community’s historical landscape, I started to share them on a social media platform. The sense of community it created and the trickle-down effect has been magical and inspiring.”
Often, items that might not be of importance to one are invaluable to someone researching history.
“One of my favorite things is retrieving and rescuing artifacts that are part of our county’s historical narrative,” Diehl said.
“So many times, items are discarded without fully understanding what it is and their significance to our story,” she continued. “I was recently called to a barn in our county because some township record books had been located in a hay loft. They were heading to a dumpster if I didn’t come and retrieve them.
“These items were almost lost forever, but are now being organized and prepped for scanning,” she explained.
Diehl said she admires the foresight of the late John Martin Smith, who saved local ephemera, photos and relics and is excited to add to the foundation he created.
Diehl and Bry were in frequent contact during the effort to restore the Spencerville Covered Bridge, and Bry was a driving force in procuring a grant from the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.
It was during one of those visits that Bry told Diehl he did not intend to seek another three-year term as county historian and asked her if she would be interested.
“The thought had never occurred to me, so it took some time to digest,” Diehl said. “I have a great support system from other local historians, and with them in place, I felt confident to proceed with the process through the state. John Bry has done a tremendous job and will continue to be a support for me.”
To be considered, interested individuals must be nominated by a county librarian; in Diehl’s case, she was nominated by Butler Public Library director Sarah Dempsey.
Aside from history, Diehl has been a licensed dental hygienist for 21 years and she and husband Don will soon celebrate their 29th anniversary. They have two children, a son, Cyrus, a sophomore at Purdue University Fort Wayne, and a daughter, Audrey, a junior at Eastside.
The rural St. Joe resident said she enjoys kayaking the St. Joseph River, mushroom hunting and enjoying live music.
“There are a million pieces to our puzzle, and every day, another piece of the puzzle is discovered,” Diehl said. “It’s exciting. History offers us a better understanding of our community and motivates us to deepen our roots for generations to come.”
