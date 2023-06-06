BUTLER — Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger wants to make it more difficult for youth to get their hands on vapes and electronic cigarettes.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, with a thud, he dropped and dumped some of the contents of a copy paper box onto a table.
“This is in the school,” Heffelfinger said. “That’s not counting the ones from the elementary school.
“To me, I think it’s a problem. Most of our problem — I don’t want to be specific here — is from a couple of the gas stations here in town.
“Could we create an ordinance that would disallow the sale of vaping material in the City of Butler?” Heffelfinger asked.
One of his ideas would restrict vape sales to places where people must be 21 years of age or older to enter, such as bars, package alcohol stores, etc.
“I know there are adults that vape but where are the kids getting these? I don’t know,” Heffelfinger said.
In the last month or so, Butler Police recovered 10 vape products or electronic cigarettes at the elementary school. In all, police have confiscated items from children ranging from kindergarten through high school.
“In this box, there’s one pack of cigarettes,” Heffelfinger said. “You don’t catch kids with cigarettes. You just don’t.”
Indiana House Bill 1133, authored by District 1 state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, was submitted during this year’s legislative session.
At its first reading on Jan. 10, the bill was referred to the House Committee on Public Policy, but no further action occurred during the session.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said only a handful of cities in the United States have outright banned the sale of electronic cigarettes.
“It is something that has been considered in Indiana,” Hollabaugh said. “I couldn’t find any other cities in Indiana that have specifically banned the selling part of it. There are communities that have regulated it.”
In Hollabaugh’s opinion, the Butler Council does have the authority — under the statutory “home rule” provision as well as tobacco statutes — to regulate or ban the sale of vape products and electronic cigarettes.
“My opinion is you do. This was a similar thing the City of Butler did when synthetic cannabinoids came out, spice and K2,” he said. “Before the federal government and the state got involved in banning and making those as controlled substances, you could get them at any gas station.
“Actually, minors possessing these types of vape products, electronic cigarettes, is illegal. It’s a crime,” he continued. “The statute’s written in a way that local government have the authority to make it more restrictive.”
In talking with colleagues, Hollabaugh said, “The issue becomes whether you’re trying to regulate interstate commerce. That would fall under constitutional law and really, you don’t have that type of power.
“In this type of situation, where regulation would only take place within the city limits, those two statutes — the home rule and restrictive tobacco statute — point toward council having the authority to regulate or effectively ban this type of product.”
Jackson’s bill, Hollabaugh explained, defines what is and what is not flavored tobacco, a vape product or an electronic cigarette.
“That’s the issue you’re going to run into, what falls under an electronic cigarette, a vape product, how do you characterize them?” he said.
“The research I did, children and minors are drawn to this type of product because of the flavor, it’s the new thing, it’s cool,” Hollabaugh continued.
Heffelfinger said excise police can issue fines against a business allegedly selling flavored tobacco, vapes or electronic cigarettes to underage people, but it takes several offenses over a period of time before that business’ license could be suspended.
Excise police, he said, send an undercover excise officer in the store with an underage child to make those purchases.
“After a certain point, after so many, they can suspend them for 30 days,” Heffelfinger said.
“It’s already state law that you can’t sell to minors,” Hollabaugh said. “What we’re talking about and discussing is banning the sale in stores, other than where you have to be 21.”
“I don’t know how else to combat it,” Heffelfinger said. “That’s just my opinion, my idea.”
With several council members voicing support, Mayor Mike Hartman directed Hollabaugh to explore drafting an ordinance for consideration.
