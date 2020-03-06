BUTLER — Sixteen students earned trips to Saturday’s Northeastern Indiana Regional Science Fair at Trine University.
Eleven students — six from Butler Elementary and five from Riverdale Elementary — qualified in the intermediate division for grades 6-8. Five from Eastside — four in the intermediate division and one in the high school division, also qualified for the regional science fair.
Butler Elementary qualifiers
Ruby Bowker, “Slimey Growth.” Cayden Burkett, “Oil Pollution in the Air.” Abigail Evans, “Fermentation & Concentration.” Lauren Hickey, “Smooth Skin.” Addison Moughler, “Social Stress.” Aubree Tadsen, “Brain Games.”
Riverdale Elementary qualifiers
Nolan Baker, “Mnemonic Memory.” Johnny Buss, “Enzymes Everywhere.” Lucas Lentz, “Your Future is Bright.” Robert Potter, “The Birthday Paradox.” Andrew Strong, “Grow Plants Grow.”
Eastside qualifiers
Emma Brown, “Cool Crops.” Jayci Kitchen, “#Hooked.” Addison Pfefferkorn, “Sweet Substitutes.” Lydia Sullivan, “Think Flash.” Rowan Tinker, “Bacteria Biofuel.”
Several students earned special awards for their projects.
ETA Environmental: Andrew Strong, $50, “Grow Plants Grow.”
ETA Engineering: Ryan Strong, $50, “Power of Gauge.”
ColorMaster Excellence in Chemstry: Rowan Tinker, $50, “Bacteria Biofuel.”
ColorMaster Excellence in Science: Lydia Sullivan, $50, “Think Flash.”
Agriculture: Jayden Wallingford, $50, “Steer Weight War.”
Behavioral Science: Jayci Kitchen, $50, “#Hooked.”
Biochemistry: Rowan Tinker, $150, “Bacteria Biofuel.”
Biomedical: Karley Kaufman, $50, “We Don’t Be-Lung Together.”
Food Science: Johnny Buss, $50, “Enzymes Everywhere.”
Zoology: Chloe Buss, $50, “Dog’s Best Friend.
Judges Choice:
Shelby Davidhizar, $10 gift card, “3…2…1…Lift Off.”
Avery Drerup, $10 gift card, “Monster Engine.”
Kiersten Haynes, $10 gift card, “Cups.”
Johnathon Profit-Kling, $10 gift card, “Biodegradable Plastic.”
Lilyan Kreischer, $10 gift card, “Colored Shadows.”
Dylan Tincher, $10 gift card, “Fabulous Focus.”
