BUTLER — Butler Elementary School has announced students selected to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order. Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Brayden Frey
Honor roll
Kadyn Brown, Kail Carnahan, Jordyn Dunham, Kendall Farrand, Mikah Folden, Logan Fradenburg, Madison Hatch, Levi Homister, Kaylee King, Westyn Lockhart, Adyson Moore, Connor Price, Sophia Richmnond, Aydin Sammons, Zander Sammons, Abel Snyder, Kaleb Warrix, Mason Wieland, Mason Yaros and Ethan Zimmerman.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Ethan Burgett, Waylon Cox and Colbie Fuller.
Honor roll
Zoey Anderson, Lincoln Bowling, Corbin Brown, Maddox Brown, Ryan Curcio, Andrew Evenson, Ruth Fuentes, Nevaeh Jacquay, Finn Jordan, Cody Kaufmann, Keatyn McKinley, Megan Miller, Turner Pruitt, Amber Rellos, Wyatt Renfrow, Paxton Hunter-Rowe, Madison Scoville, Aaliyah Shirks, Travis Smith and Dominique Troyer.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Brittney Curry, Harper Davis, Bryson Edsall, Aiden Elliott, Kolten Robertson and Pearl Slentz.
Honor roll
Sienna Blevins, Owyn Brown, Channing Daniels, Hayden Drerup, Landon Ellert, Brooklyn Getts, Hans Hankey, Aspen James, Blake Roby, Emily Scoville, Elijah Slatton, Mia Watson, Peytyn Whitesell and Charles Wilson.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Mya Brown, Avery Fuller and Xavier Osbun.
Honor roll
Hailey Brown, Sebastion Hodel, Brice Holcomb, Shelby Kaufmann, Joslynn Miller and Rilan Myers.
