BUTLER — More equipment is on the way for Butler’s disc golf course in Maxton Park.
At Tuesday’s meeting in the park, City Planner Steve Bingham told the park and recreation board that progress is being made to create the park.
A group from Fort Wayne disc golf group has come to Butler on several occasions to clear fairways. The group has set up temporary baskets to determine final locations and access game play, Bingham said.
“It’s moving right along,” he said. Park board members were invited to walk the course.
The goal is to have the course ready for play by fall.
In other business, Movies in the Park will take place in July and August in South Side Park. The first movie will take place at dusk Friday, July 10 with “Playing with Fire.”
Bingham said hand sanitizer will be available. The park will be sprayed for mosquitoes prior to the show. The Butler Fire Department will have fire trucks in conjunction with the theme.
Additional dates are July 24 (“Elf”), Aug. 7 (“Toy Story 4”) and Aug. 24 (“Overcomer”).
Board members Gary Miller, Buffy Salinas and Sherri Strock approved several expenses related to the Cincinnati Circus show, set for Aug. 8 near Dick Miller Park in downtown Butler during Butler Days.
Volunteer Bridget Ortiz said Cincinnati Circus will give up to four performances that day, tentatively planned for 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Each show lasts 40 minutes, and the group asks for an hour break between performances.
The group plans to arrive in Butler Aug. 7 to set up and wants to participate in the light parade that night.
The park board approved these expenses: $377 for newspaper advertising and $222 for labels for yard signs and banners. New signs and banners would cost nearly $600, Ortiz said.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh told the park board that the City Council voted to create a fund for the Eastside Little League football program. The fund creation also has approval from the football program.
Miller would like to gauge interest about naming the baseball field at Hathaway Park in honor of Butler native Harry “Nemo” Leibold, who played Major League Baseball, winning World Series championships with the Chicago White Sox (1917) and Washington Senators (1924).
The meeting was the latest in a series held in community parks. The next meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 in the Hathaway Park pavilion, 141 W. Willow St.
