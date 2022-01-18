BUTLER — And then there were three.
Near the end of Monday’s Butler City Council meeting, District 2 member Gale Ryan announced his resignation, leaving the five-member council with just three voting members.
Ryan is moving into another district, which already has representation on the council. His resignation is effective Jan. 24.
“It has been a real pleasure to be up here,” Ryan said. “I hope there will be other things I can be involved in down the road.”
“You’ve been a good asset. You’ve brought a lot of good ideas to the table,” Mayor Mike Hartman told Ryan. “You’ve been proactive and you came and wanted to learn with us.”
An award will be presented to Ryan at a future meeting.
In October, District 3 member Gary Miller submitted his resignation and moved out of Butler. His seat has remained vacant since that time.
The remaining voting members are Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson and Bill White.
Since Republicans won both the District 2 and District 3 seats in the 2019 election, the DeKalb County Republican Party is responsible for filling those vacancies.
District 2 encompasses everything east of S.R. 1 (Broadway) and south of Monroe and south of the 500 block of East Green streets. The district also includes the 100 blocks of West Main, West Oak and West Depot streets.
District 3 includes everything west of S.R. 1 and south of U.S. 6 (Main Street), except for the 100 blocks of West Main, West Oak and West Depot streets.
Those terms expire Dec. 31, 2023.
People interested in either seat are asked to contact Hartman at City Hall, 868-5200, or DeKalb County Republican chairman Rick Ring at 615-7474 or by email at rick@dekalbcountygop.com.
It was an evening of good-byes as Monday marked the final council meeting for retiring City Planner Steve Bingham.
Bingham has served as Butler’s planner for 11 years and has been involved in local government for nearly 40 years.
“You’ve truly been a real asset to the city,” Hartman told Bingham. “Coming in being as green as I was, Steve walked me along the way and taught me about city government. He’s been a good mentor for me and I appreciate that.”
New City Planner Vivian Likes said Bingham “does a lot that’s not seen by the public.”
Hartman thanked Bingham and his wife for their help with various Butler Main Street activities and decorating.
A retirement party for Bingham will take place Friday, Jan. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of Butler City Hall.
Those announcements dominated a relatively short agenda for both the City Council and Board of Works.
During the Board of Works meeting, Bingham said five Butler parcels will be included in a March 2 tax sale, each available for a minimum bid price of $25. At least two of the delinquent parcels are bordered by railroad tracks and are owned by Penn Central, a predecessor to Conrail.
In addition, Bingham said the Indiana Finance Authority will seek EPA eligibility for the former Bohn Aluminum/Citation Corp. property on West Main Street.
Bingham said IWM Consulting Group of Indianapolis, which conducted an earlier study of the property, will perform an environmental review once the city receives an access agreement from the property owner.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said the city’s unsafe building committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 at Butler City Hall to consider the apartment building at 117 S. Broadway.
Board members Johnson and Robert Haywood approved a quote from Broadcast Technical Engineering of Fort Wayne not to exceed $3,600. That company will upgrade radio service at the Butler/Wilmington Township fire station.
The City Council voted 4-0 on two readings to rezone two parcels — one at 17 acres and one at 19 acres — from agriculture to light industry at the request of owners Keith and Wanda Crowl.
The parcels are located in the 7000 block of C.R. 30. While not in the city limits, the parcels are within Butler’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.
Butler’s Plan Commission met Jan. 10 and gave a favorable recommendation for the rezoning request.
The City Council will consider the ordinance on third reading at a future meeting.
Council members voted on three readings — suspending the rules prior to the third reading — to fix an error in the salary ordinance. The action will pay the part-time code enforcement officer up to $17 per hour. The code enforcement position was not included in the original ordinance.
On two 4-0 readings, the council voted to approve changes to the fee schedule the wastewater department’s pretreatment program assesses to users of the system.
The measure includes modifications to acceptable pH levels and establishes local limits for several elements and metals discharged into the system, including aluminum, cadmium, chromium, chlorides, lead, mercury, nickel, zinc and others.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning said the department invited several representatives of the city’s major industrial users to discuss the changes.
“This impacts them directly,” Lanning said. “It will require some changes in our permits with them once this is approved and IDEM (Indiana Department of Environmental Management) has reviewed it as well.
“The meeting was well-received,” he continued. “They were informed of the things that are coming down the road.”
In other business, Johnson was re-elected as council president. Hawkins was selected as vice president.
