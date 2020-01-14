BUTLER — The Laurels of DeKalb, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center operated by Laurel Health Care Company, has been recognized as Tier 4 Achiever.
The honor was bestowed upon the facility, located at 520 W. Liberty St., by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living’s Quality Initiative Program for its work to improve the quality of care for short-term and long-term residents.
The AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative Program challenges long term and post-acute care member providers to meet specific, measurable targets by March 2021. Since the launch of these national quality goals in 2012, fewer residents are returning to the hospital and use of antipsychotic medications has declined.
Skilled nursing centers receiving recognition achieved at least one of AHCA’s Quality Initiative goals, which are:
• Hospitalization: Safely reduce long-stay and short-stay hospitalizations by 10 percent—or maintain a rate of 10 percent or less;
• Customer Satisfaction: Improve functional outcomes (mobility) by 15 percent;
• Antipsychotics: Improve long-stay and short-stay satisfaction by 10 percent—or achieve a rate of 90 percent or greater; and
• Functional Outcomes: Safely reduce the off-label use of antipsychotics by 10 percent—or maintain a rate of 8 percent or less in long-stay residents, and maintain a rate of 1 percent or less in short-stay patients.
As a Tier 4 achiever, The Laurels of DeKalb was one of only 624 skilled nursing facilities nationwide to meet four or more goals and receive top recognition through the Quality Initiative Program.
“As leaders in the skilled nursing industry, The Laurels of DeKalb and Laurel Health Care Company are committed to the quality improvement efforts being made nationwide to ensure the highest levels of care for residents,” said Cathy Chiovaro, Laurel vice president of operations. “We thank AHCA/NCAL for this tremendous recognition. It is an excellent endorsement that the Laurel Way of Caring makes a difference!”
All buildings that met AHCA Quality Initiative goals will be honored at the AHCA/NCAL Quality Summit in Grapevine, Texas, in March.
Laurel Health Care Co. operates more than 40 locations in five states — Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living represent nearly 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities.
