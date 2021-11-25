BUTLER — Throughout the year, food pantries do their part in making sure local residents don’t go without.
For Arlene and Nena, two regular visitors to the Butler Community Food Pantry, the food pantry represents God’s love and a sense of belonging.
A mother of nine children, including one who is handicapped, Nena has come to the food pantry, located at Butler United Methodist Church since she moved to the area many years ago from Houston.
“(The food pantry) means a lot because my husband and me, we’re separated,” she said. “He comes and visits once in a while.
“We’ve been off and on. Once in a while, he helps me with bills, but that’s it. … It’s a struggle.”
An area resident the past five years, Arlene’s life took a dramatic turn, and she’s been visiting the food pantry each month for the past year.
“Things got really tough,” she said. “Things hit older people a little bit harder, things we didn’t really plan would happen, happened.”
Arlene said she experienced multiple, consecutive surgeries that created a financial hardship.
“Along with the COVID, we had to stay isolated,” she said. “Financially, it was a big blow. I know there’s many other people who have the same situation.
“That’s what put me in a position where I knew I had a place to go and I knew I wouldn’t be judged,” Arlene said. “That’s why I come here to the food pantry.”
Arlene said she was approached by someone who knew of her situation and encouraged her to come to the food pantry if she ever needed assistance.
“That was the icebreaker right there,” she stated.
“They’re nice, and they give you a lot of help,” Nena said of the food pantry volunteers. In addition to the Butler pantry, she also visits the food pantry in Auburn to help with the cost of food.
For Thanksgiving, she is planning to make both ham and turkey, as all of her children will come home for the holiday.
“They eat anything I give them. I put it on the table, they eat it all,” Nena said with a big, beautiful smile. “They’re not picky at all as long as they have something in their stomach.”
Arlene was planning to have Thanksgiving dinner with friends and make what she described as her “infamous deviled eggs, green bean casserole and a dessert."
“We’re just going to get together and we’re going to have a beautiful day of sharing, praying and remembering that God provides all,” she stated.
“The food pantries, especially this one at this time of year, they present all of that. God has definitely shined upon them to be able to share.
“I see a lot of love, caring and people wanting to have a lot of blessing,” Arlene said. “It means you know you have a place to come to and you know you’re not going to be judged.
“It’s about the love of God.”
Volunteers like brother and sister Howard Troyer and Helen Getts both enjoy sharing their time to help others.
Getts has been a volunteer for about 15 years.
“I asked if they needed help,” she said. “We started helping out with sacking things” a few days before each food pantry.
“I completely enjoy it,” Getts stated. “(I enjoy) helping the people.”
After Getts’ husband passed away six years ago, her brother Howard took his place and started helping at the food pantry.
A farmer for nearly 60 years, on this evening, Troyer brought along potatoes and onions grown on his rural Butler farm to share with visitors.
When asked what he enjoys about helping at the food pantry, Troyer replied, “Seeing these people come through here, seeing a smile.”
Food pantry coordinator Melinda Ebers has been on both sides of the food pantry.
“It’s an overwhelming but good feeling,” Ebers said. “I’ve been on that side. I know how it feels, and to be able to back is an awesome feeling.
“Everybody tells me I was put on this earth to help people,” she said. “I love helping people. If I could do this full-time, I would do it full-time.
“I absolutely love it. It’s a just a thrill. For me, it makes me happy when I see happiness come from other people because of it.”
On a monthly basis, the food pantry helps between 65-70 individuals and families. In November and December, that number grows because of the holiday season.
Ebers explained people are trying to pay bills and buy gifts in addition to feeding their families.
“Maybe people are in desperate times. This is their way of surviving,” Arlene said. “It gives them social interaction. It gives them the nutrition that they need.
“Not only that, it’s community,” she added. “You feel welcome. You feel like you belong.”
Because the food pantry primarily serves residents in the DeKalb Eastern school district and Franklin Township, volunteers ask visitors for proof of residence.
Some of the guidelines changed when COVID hit its peak and it became more important to simply serve and help people.
“If they need food, I’m going to give it to them,” Ebers said. “I’m not going to deny them food.”
The food pantry adapted in the pandemic to continue to serve the community.
Instead of having people come to the church’s fellowship hall, volunteers placed items in the trunks of vehicles in a drive-through format or made door-to-door deliveries for people who were either sick or afraid to come outside.
While some pantries have experienced food shortages, that hasn’t been the case in Butler.
“We have an awesome community,” Ebers said. “If I need food, I just have to put the word out and people are just lining up to give us food.
“Knock on wood, we haven’t had an issue with shortage. That’s because our community is so awesome, and our congregation is amazing,” she said. “If I make an announcement that I need a certain item or I need bags, by the time the next food pantry comes, I have more bags than I can think of.”
While the food pantry is held each month at the United Methodist Church, other congregations and businesses in the school district are quick to help out with donations of items, money and volunteers.
“I know we have such a great community and congregation that whatever I have a need, no matter what, I know we’ll be able to get it.”
“This is a God-loving church,” Arlene said. “We have to remember each one of the people here are volunteers. This is on their time, and they are willing to share and look forward to sharing with people, to help encourage people that there is a brighter light, that there is hope, and not to give up.”
