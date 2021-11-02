BUTLER — Butler City Planner Steve Bingham has a few loose ends he wants to wrap up.
He plans to retire at the end of January. He made that announcement at Monday’s Common Council meeting.
Bingham has served as Butler’s planner since July 2011. Before that, he was city planner for several years in Garrett.
“I’ve been working in or around municipal government for over 40 years now,” Bingham said. “I’ll be 68 in February, and I figure this is a good time to hang ’em up, so to speak.
“I’ll be working to wrap up some things before that time and getting things in order for my successor.”
Butler resident Vivian Likes, who currently serves as Angola’s director of economic development and planning, is leaving that position to work in Butler. Her last day in Angola is Dec. 31.
Bingham said he wants to complete several tasks, including an annexation petition submitted by Forest River to bring three parcels of land — located along S.R. 1 and C.R. 32 at the south end of the community — into the Butler city limits.
He expects to have an annexation ordinance ready for the council’s Dec. 6 meeting.
Other tasks Bingham wants to complete include a park master plan for the community, a bid package for contractors should Butler receive a grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings program, and tax abatement compliance reports.
“We’ll be busy the next three months, and we’ll keep you informed as to how things are going in the meantime,” he said.
Butler resident Adam Staley thanked city officials for their support at the Eastside Disc Golf Club’s first tournament, the Maxton’s Haunt, last month.
The event attracted 58 players from Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois to the 18-hole course in Maxton Park. With sponsor support, $2,900 prizes were awarded, including $500 to the winner.
“We had a lot of positive comments about the course,” Staley said. “It’s awful fun when a community comes together.”
The course is free and open for anyone to play, with Tuesday and Thursday afternoons becoming popular times for players to gather. The sport is attractive to all abilities and ages. “Anybody can play it … it’s very fun,” Staley added.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said leaf pickup will begin this week, with leaf collection as needed. He expects crews to make a pass throughout the community at least once a week.
Dohner said there is no end date for leaf collection at this point.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck, who is involved in Butler Indiana Happenings, said over 600 children collected treats in the community’s trunk-or-treat event Saturday at the old Butler High School gymnasium.
Mayor Mike Hartman announced Buffy Williamson has submitted her resignation from the city’s parks and recreation board. Dave Cannady has been appointed to the vacancy.
At the start of the meeting, Hartman apologized to Timmery Hunter, a girls state wrestling qualifier, for not including her at the recent Harvest Festival in which Eastside’s state qualifying activities were recognized.
Dohner said he has had just two people express interest in tree replacement so far.
Earlier, Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson rescinded one bid and awarded another to demolish the now-vacant house at 242 W. Cherry St.
Previously, the bid was awarded to Fritch Construction for $10,447. Reese Excavating submitted an $11,400 bid, but neither contractor is able to do the work for some time.
“Both are tied up on bigger projects right now and won’t be able to get to 242 W. Cherry until the end of the year possibly,” Bingham explained.
Hartman said he reached out to another contractor and received the same response.
A fourth contractor, Henderson Construction, could demolish the house within two weeks, Hartman said. Backfill and cleanup would be finished within 45 days.
The board authorized Henderson to do the work for a price not to exceed $11,000 — the average of the Fritch and Reese bids. With that, the board then rescinded the Fritch contract, citing a delay in starting the work.
Haywood, Johnson and Hartman asked Dohner to seek additional quotes for restroom plumbing work at Maxton and South Side parks.
Dohner wants to switch to tankless toilets in each restroom. “We’ve had a fair amount of trouble with toilets running and people messing with them,” he said. “This will eliminate the problem, plus they won’t be able to break the tanks.”
Dohner provided a $6,740 quote from Sycamore Plumbing & Heating of Angola. Another contractor would have charged $95 to look over the work or wouldn’t provide a quote. A third contractor did not return calls requesting a quote.
“I’m not going to pay someone $95 to look at our stuff and give us a price,” Dohner stated.
